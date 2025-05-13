Arjun Kapoor's journey from 'fat to fit'; here's how he got those abs
Arjun Kapoor's weight loss journey is worth inspiring. Know here how he got his abs.
Boney Kapoor's son Arjun Kapoor debuted in the entertainment industry with the film Ishaqzaade. He was paired with Parineeti Chopra in the film and won millions of hearts. But did you know he was 140 kilos at one time? So how did he got here where he is now? It simply happened by following a strict exercise routine and diet plans.
Before joining showbiz, Arjun Kapoor weighed 140 kilos. He couldn't run for 10 seconds. In a leading daily, he said, "Being fat was part of my life. Actually, I never wanted to lose weight, content with what I was. But I knew I was lying to myself that I was happy being this way."
He started off his career as an assistant filmmaker, but he always wanted to be an actor. It was those extra 50 60 kgs that became a barrier for him to achieve his dream.
It's Salman Khan who was his inspiration. Arjun once said, "Salman bhai never promised the world to me. All he told me was that I could be an actor if I shed weight."
It took 4 years to lose those extra 50 kgs, but he followed the strict workout regime that included weight training, cardio exercises, Circuit training, CrossFit training, Bench press, Squats, Deadlifts and Pull-ups.
Avoiding junk has been one of the biggest parts of achieving the body he has now. There was a time when he could eat six McDonalds at one go. But now his diet plan looks like this.
Breakfast: Toast, four to six egg whites with an egg yolk
Lunch: Bajra roti or atta roti, dal, sabzi and chicken
Dinner: Fish or chicken and rice
Supplement: A protein shake after a workout is a must.
Arjun Kapoor loves quinoa instead of white rice, and he has replaced sweet items and sugary substance with healthy alternatives.
Arjun Kapoor loves quinoa instead of white rice, and he has replaced sweet items and sugary substance with healthy alternatives. With dedication and hard work, he has become so fit.