Avoiding junk has been one of the biggest parts of achieving the body he has now. There was a time when he could eat six McDonalds at one go. But now his diet plan looks like this.

Breakfast: Toast, four to six egg whites with an egg yolk

Lunch: Bajra roti or atta roti, dal, sabzi and chicken

Dinner: Fish or chicken and rice

Supplement: A protein shake after a workout is a must.