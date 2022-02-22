Are you having Periods? Here's food guide for before, during menstruation

We spoke to Dr Lakshmi, Senior Dietician, Kamineni Hospitals, Hyderabad, who talked about how to handle discomfort during the time of period and more. (Report by Richa Barua)

Every woman suffers from periods, cramps, weakness, nausea, and many more discomfort during their menstruation cycles. Food plays a vital role in handling this discomfort during the period.



Foods to be taken during periods are listed below: Fruits-Nutritionist always recommends women to go for natural sugar during periods. Fruits like watermelon, fig, plum, as we all know, natural sugars are found in these foods and may satisfy cravings.

Citrus- It plays a very important role in the fight against Premenstrual Syndrome (PMS) related nausea



Chamomile Tea-This soothing beverage can help relax nerves and the uterus. It reduces the severity of cramps and anxiety and promotes better sleep, which is very important for women.



Dark Chocolate- It is loaded with antioxidants which help in relieving PMS.



Herbs-Herbs like Turmeric, cinnamons and fennel contain anti-inflammatory properties, which could helps in battling PMS.



Foods to avoid during periods are listed below: Junk and Processed Food- According to our Nutritionist Processed, junk, oily, fried foods, candies and drinks like soft drinks and caffeinated drinks can worsen bloating and water retention, leading to various discomfort in women the time of periods.

Alcohol- Nutritionist recommends women during the time of periods they should reduce or eliminate consumption of alcoholic beverages. The loss of blood at this time lowers blood pressure making more vulnerable to alcoholic side effects. It also aggravates fatigue.

Avoid Skipping Meals- Nutritionists suggest not skipping meals while on periods as they aggravate nausea and fatigue.

Hydration- Many studies prove that women should drink plenty of water to stay hydrated and effectively manage PMS symptoms. Also Read: Broccoli to almonds to oily fish: Here are some foods to boost your immune system

Foods to be taken after and before periods- When ovulation starts around day 14, nourishment is important during the ovulation period. Foods loaded with vitamin B , lean proteins and calcium are good for nourishment during ovulation.