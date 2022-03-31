April Fools’ Day 2022: Know about its origin and significance

April Fool's Day 2022 is a day that is celebrated with jokes, pranks and laughter, each year on April 1.

If someone plays a prank on you on Friday, don’t be surprised. Rather, expect a lot of jokes being cracked and pranks being played as the world will be celebrating April Fool’s Day on Friday, April 1. This day is a dedication to fun, frolic, and laughter as it gives an excuse to play pranks on friends and families. None take offence to the pranks since they are all pulled in healthy fun. While we all have been celebrating April Fool’s Day since we were children, did you know the reason behind why it is celebrated? Or what gave birth to this day? If not, then continue reading to know about the significance and origin of April Fool’s Day.

As per history, April Fool’s Day is said to have been celebrated for the first time in Europe. The day is being celebrated for centuries. However, none know the actual reason behind why people celebrate it or when did the celebration begin. ALSO READ: Ramadan 2022: A look into Iftar traditions from across the world

However, if historians are to be believed it, then the day was first celebrated in the year 1582. It is the year when France switched from using the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar.

April Fool’s Day is said to be celebrated after Pope Gregory XIII. It was he who had introduced the Gregorian calendar and said that the new year would begin on January 1. However, before the Gregorian calendar came into existence, New Year used to be celebrated in March-end. ALSO READ: Ugadi 2022: Know the significance, history and celebration of this Hindu festival

