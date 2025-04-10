8 simple yoga poses that helps reduce snoring naturally
Struggling with snoring? Discover 8 simple yoga poses and breathing techniques that may help open airways, improve sleep quality, and reduce snoring—no medication required.
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
1. Ujjayi Pranayama (Ocean Breath)
Encourages smooth, controlled breathing and reduces airway obstructions.
How: Inhale deeply through the nose with slight throat constriction, exhale the same way.
Practice: 5 minutes daily.
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
2. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)
Enhances lung function and clears respiratory passages.
How: Lie on your back, bend knees, lift hips up while keeping shoulders on the ground.
Hold: 20–30 seconds.
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
3. Simhasana (Lion’s Breath)
Tones throat muscles and clears nasal blockages—great for snorers!
How: Sit comfortably, inhale deeply, open your mouth wide, and exhale with a roar.
Repeat: 3–5 times.
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)
Opens up the chest and lungs, improving airflow through nasal passages.
How: Lie on your stomach, place palms under shoulders, and gently lift your chest.
Hold: 15–30 seconds.
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
5. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Stretch)
Improves posture and relaxes the neck and throat area.
How: Alternate between arching and rounding your spine on hands and knees.
Repeat: 10–15 rounds.
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
6. Bhramari Pranayama (Bee Breathing)
Calms the mind and improves breathing patterns, reducing nighttime snoring.
How: Inhale deeply, close ears with fingers, and hum like a bee during exhale.
Repeat: 5 rounds before bed.
Image Credits: Getty- stock image
7. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Butterfly Pose)
Relaxes the body, opens the chest, and improves nighttime breathing.
How: Lie back with soles of your feet together and knees out to the sides.
Hold: 2–5 minutes.
8. Shavasana (Corpse Pose)
Reduces stress and relaxes all muscles, including those in the throat.
How: Lie flat on your back, arms by your sides, and focus on deep breathing.
Duration: 5–10 minutes before sleep.