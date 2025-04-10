8 simple yoga poses that helps reduce snoring naturally

Read Full Gallery

Struggling with snoring? Discover 8 simple yoga poses and breathing techniques that may help open airways, improve sleep quality, and reduce snoring—no medication required.



1. Ujjayi Pranayama (Ocean Breath)



Encourages smooth, controlled breathing and reduces airway obstructions.

How: Inhale deeply through the nose with slight throat constriction, exhale the same way.

Practice: 5 minutes daily.



2. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)



Enhances lung function and clears respiratory passages.

How: Lie on your back, bend knees, lift hips up while keeping shoulders on the ground.

Hold: 20–30 seconds.

3. Simhasana (Lion’s Breath)



Tones throat muscles and clears nasal blockages—great for snorers!

How: Sit comfortably, inhale deeply, open your mouth wide, and exhale with a roar.

Repeat: 3–5 times.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)



Opens up the chest and lungs, improving airflow through nasal passages.

How: Lie on your stomach, place palms under shoulders, and gently lift your chest.

Hold: 15–30 seconds.

5. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Stretch)



Improves posture and relaxes the neck and throat area.

How: Alternate between arching and rounding your spine on hands and knees.

Repeat: 10–15 rounds.



6. Bhramari Pranayama (Bee Breathing)



Calms the mind and improves breathing patterns, reducing nighttime snoring.

How: Inhale deeply, close ears with fingers, and hum like a bee during exhale.

Repeat: 5 rounds before bed.

7. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Butterfly Pose)



Relaxes the body, opens the chest, and improves nighttime breathing.

How: Lie back with soles of your feet together and knees out to the sides.

Hold: 2–5 minutes.

8. Shavasana (Corpse Pose)



Reduces stress and relaxes all muscles, including those in the throat.

How: Lie flat on your back, arms by your sides, and focus on deep breathing.

Duration: 5–10 minutes before sleep.



