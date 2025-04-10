user
8 simple yoga poses that helps reduce snoring naturally

Struggling with snoring? Discover 8 simple yoga poses and breathing techniques that may help open airways, improve sleep quality, and reduce snoring—no medication required.
 

Author
Srishti ms
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 8:07 PM IST

1. Ujjayi Pranayama (Ocean Breath)  

Encourages smooth, controlled breathing and reduces airway obstructions.  
How: Inhale deeply through the nose with slight throat constriction, exhale the same way.  
Practice: 5 minutes daily.
 

2. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)  

Enhances lung function and clears respiratory passages.  
How: Lie on your back, bend knees, lift hips up while keeping shoulders on the ground.  
Hold: 20–30 seconds.


3. Simhasana (Lion’s Breath)  

Tones throat muscles and clears nasal blockages—great for snorers!  
How: Sit comfortably, inhale deeply, open your mouth wide, and exhale with a roar.  
Repeat: 3–5 times.

4. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)  

Opens up the chest and lungs, improving airflow through nasal passages.  
How: Lie on your stomach, place palms under shoulders, and gently lift your chest.  
Hold: 15–30 seconds.  

5. Marjaryasana-Bitilasana (Cat-Cow Stretch)  

Improves posture and relaxes the neck and throat area.  
How: Alternate between arching and rounding your spine on hands and knees.  
Repeat: 10–15 rounds.
 

6. Bhramari Pranayama (Bee Breathing)  

Calms the mind and improves breathing patterns, reducing nighttime snoring.  
How: Inhale deeply, close ears with fingers, and hum like a bee during exhale.  
Repeat: 5 rounds before bed.  

7. Supta Baddha Konasana (Reclining Butterfly Pose)  

Relaxes the body, opens the chest, and improves nighttime breathing.  
How: Lie back with soles of your feet together and knees out to the sides.  
Hold: 2–5 minutes.

 8. Shavasana (Corpse Pose)  

Reduces stress and relaxes all muscles, including those in the throat.  
How: Lie flat on your back, arms by your sides, and focus on deep breathing.  
Duration: 5–10 minutes before sleep.
 

