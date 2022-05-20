Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 quick, easy beverages to keep yourself hydrated during summer

    First Published May 20, 2022, 5:30 PM IST

    The body needs to stay hydrated, especially in the heat. With the sweltering heat, we can't live without our cool drinks, and as much as we enjoy our iced coffees and thick smoothies, water is a must. It offers other advantages in addition to keeping our bodies hydrated.

    Lemon Water

    To fight the summer heat, we need the goodness of cooling lemon. The easiest approach to stay hydrated is to drink lemon water or shikanji. Shikanji is a delectable drink that is a firm favourite among Indians. Simply squeeze a lemon into some water, season with sugar to taste, and voilà! It's time to serve your drink.

    Coconut Water

    In the summer, nothing beats the deliciousness of coconut. A glass of coconut water is ideal for lifting spirits and keeping the heat at bay. Coconut water is an excellent method to replenish electrolytes and stay hydrated. Start your day with a glass of coconut water to stay hydrated and rejuvenated all day long!

    Cucumber Water

    A simple and quick water-infused beverage that is ideal for beating the heat and staying hydrated. Cucumber is an excellent component for keeping your body cool and hydrated. It is both refreshing and beneficial. You may also add mint to the drink, which will help you stay hydrated and give you more energy, and season it with salt.

