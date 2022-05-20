3 quick, easy beverages to keep yourself hydrated during summer

The body needs to stay hydrated, especially in the heat. With the sweltering heat, we can't live without our cool drinks, and as much as we enjoy our iced coffees and thick smoothies, water is a must. It offers other advantages in addition to keeping our bodies hydrated.

The body needs to stay hydrated, especially in the heat. With the sweltering heat, we can't live without our cool drinks, and as much as we enjoy our iced coffees and thick smoothies, water is a must. It offers other advantages in addition to keeping our bodies hydrated. Lemon Water To fight the summer heat, we need the goodness of cooling lemon. The easiest approach to stay hydrated is to drink lemon water or shikanji. Shikanji is a delectable drink that is a firm favourite among Indians. Simply squeeze a lemon into some water, season with sugar to taste, and voilà! It's time to serve your drink.

Coconut Water In the summer, nothing beats the deliciousness of coconut. A glass of coconut water is ideal for lifting spirits and keeping the heat at bay. Coconut water is an excellent method to replenish electrolytes and stay hydrated. Start your day with a glass of coconut water to stay hydrated and rejuvenated all day long!