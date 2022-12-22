2023 is almost here! Here are tips for smart traveling - READ ON

In 2023, 69% of travelers intend to spend their money more wisely than they have in the past. While the world has recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022, definitely, 2023 is going to be a fantastic year ahead for traveling. Before the onset of 2023, the three mandatory tips for traveling.

With global economic uncertainty looming, budgets will be imperative in 2023. But despite the upheaval, the good news is that new research from a renowned travel site reveals nearly 75% of Indian travelers will continue to prioritize their vacations, but will be seeking more bang for their buck. 69% of people plan to be even thriftier than in the past on their travels. While 69% of Indian travelers already consider themselves frugal when it comes to their vacation finances. Over 69%, are set to plan their travel budget more tightly and take advantage of deals, hacks, and smartly-timed travel. With this in mind, a renowned travel site is sharing tips for helping travelers save in order to splurge when it comes to travel in the year ahead.

1. When: There are opportunities to save both when it comes to – when to book and when to travel. 2023 will see millennials planning more last-minute trips (53%). The older generations will take comfort in planning ahead as the best opportunity to get a good deal (Gen X 60% and Baby Boomers 54%). Last-minute deal-hunters can make the most of Late Escape Deals. Discounts start at 15 percent at participating properties indicated by the “Late Escape Deals” badge and are valid for stays with check-out on or before January 3, 2023. There are deals to be had for those with well-timed trips too. Not only is a midweek getaway one of the best opportunities to grab a lucrative deal. But, it can also be a savvy way to avoid crowds. Those looking for a peaceful, penny-pinching break will enjoy the quieter pace. Since there is less demand, Indian travelers are more likely to save on their stay.

2. Where: This year will see the impact of extreme seasons also merge into where travelers decide to explore, with 70% of Indian travelers claiming that climate change will impact their planned vacations. While they will look to get creative with their journeys by planning longer routes or considering off-season destinations to make their money stretch further. Those travelers looking to get away could consider cheaper options during the destination’s shoulder season by visiting 2023 Trending Destinations at less expected times. If visiting Pondicherry in India, travelers could visit this bohemian and seaside city any time of the year. Possessing a calming energy the specific city attracts spiritually minded visitors who want to go to that destination’s ashrams. The quaint streets of ‘Pondy’ are lesser-known and beautiful. The Pondicherry streets have pastel-colored townhouses and charming balconies. They are draped with pink bougainvilleas.

