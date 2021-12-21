  • Facebook
    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 36): Jamshedpur FC draws Bengaluru FC goalless

    Dec 21, 2021, 11:45 AM IST

    The Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 continues to produce surprises while getting competitive. Game 36 at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim (Goa) saw Jamshedpur FC (JFC) facing off against former champion Bengaluru FC (BFC). However, both games settled for a hard-fought goalless draw, as you can watch the match highlights above.

    The opening half saw a total of ten attacks being registered. However, none of them could find the back of the net. Also, a couple of saves each from the two goalkeepers kept the deadlock in place at half-time. In the succeeding half, 14 attempts were made. It again saw three saves from Bengaluru goalkeeper Gurpreet Sandhu. Also, Bengaluru's Alan Costa hit the bar in the 83rd minute after a free-kick assist from Sunil Chhetri. Nevertheless, it all stayed goalless at the full-time whistle. While Jamshedpur rises to second, Bengaluru remains on the tenth.

    "I thought it was two adamant teams, a very competitive game. I wouldn't say scrappy, both teams were tested for the three points, and both created some wonderful chances to win the game. Gurpreet showed why he's a top goalkeeper with some wonderful saves. We could have been more clinical with the possession. But the effort and the energy we showed in the latter half is commendable. Bengaluru is a far better side than what possession suggests. So obviously, it was a callous and competitive game," said Jamshedpur head coach Owen Coyle after the match.

