ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC and head coach Bozidar Bandovic part ways mutually
On Wednesday, Chennaiyin FC suffered a brutal 0-5 defeat to FC Goa in ISL 2021-22. Consequently, CFC and manager Bozidar Bandovic have parted ways after a mutual agreement.
It was an embarrassing 0-5 defeat for former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday to FC Goa (FCG) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa). As a result, CFC’s chances of qualifying for the semis took a severe dent. In the meantime, on Friday, CFC decided to part ways with its head coach Bozidar Bandovic after a mutual agreement.
The defeat happened to be CFC worst in ISL history. The club is placed ninth on the ISL points table, with four wins from 16 matches and six losses. It was Bandovic’s first season with the former champion. Meanwhile, CFC’s assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will be taking over the reins for the rest of the season on an interim basis.
ALSO WATCH: ISL 2021-22 - Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic
Pasha has been the assistant coach to the side since 2017. A former India international, he had played for the Indian Bank during his playing days between 1991-2007. “Over the years, we’ve lost and won. But as a club, losing like this is something we cannot stand by and watch. And for now, we have full confidence in Sabir to see the season through,” CFC co-owner Vita Dani was quoted as saying in an official club statement.