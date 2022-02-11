ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin FC and head coach Bozidar Bandovic part ways mutually

On Wednesday, Chennaiyin FC suffered a brutal 0-5 defeat to FC Goa in ISL 2021-22. Consequently, CFC and manager Bozidar Bandovic have parted ways after a mutual agreement.

It was an embarrassing 0-5 defeat for former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) in the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday to FC Goa (FCG) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa). As a result, CFC’s chances of qualifying for the semis took a severe dent. In the meantime, on Friday, CFC decided to part ways with its head coach Bozidar Bandovic after a mutual agreement.

The defeat happened to be CFC worst in ISL history. The club is placed ninth on the ISL points table, with four wins from 16 matches and six losses. It was Bandovic's first season with the former champion. Meanwhile, CFC's assistant coach Syed Sabir Pasha will be taking over the reins for the rest of the season on an interim basis.