ISL 2021-22: Chennaiyin needs to be focussed, concentrate and show discipline - Bozidar Bandovic

Former champion Chennaiyin FC (CFC) suffered an embarrassment in Game 86 of the 2021-22 Indian Super League (ISL) on Wednesday. Played at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco da Gama (Goa), FC Goa (FCG) gutted CFC 0-5, as the latter's intentions of making it to the semis have taken a mild hit. In the meantime, CFC head coach Bozidar Bandovic pointed out the current areas where CFC is suffering.

After the disappointing loss, Bandovic bemoaned the embarrassing loss and lamented it as a bad day at the workplace. He refrained from speaking on what he told his players during the half-time break, as CFC trailed 0-4, besides hoping for the boys to stay positive for the next game, ahead of the semis qualification. He feels that the club needs to improve its focus, concentration and discipline going forward.

"We have to try not to let this happen. It's a bad game. In football, sometimes we lose, sometimes we win. We conceded many goals, but we need to come back. We have 6-7 days we need to come back and not let this repeat again. I don't remember when my team conceded five goals," concluded Bandovic while talking during the post-match press conference. You can watch it wholly above.