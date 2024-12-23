Weather UPDATE: IMD predicts rainfall in THESE states, cold wave grips North India

Intense cold waves grip north India, with sub-zero temperatures in Jammu & Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. Heavy rainfall and severe low temperatures are expected in several states, including Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, and Haryana, while Delhi battles severe air quality.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 23, 2024, 10:44 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 23, 2024, 10:44 AM IST

Several parts of north India have been shivering under the influence of intensifying cold waves with Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh experiencing sub-zero temperatures. Light rain fell on Delhi on Monday as the nation's capital was shrouded in a dense fog. Due to an oncoming western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange signal, signifying severe to extremely heavy rainfall in numerous states in northern India.

article_image2

This winter, the IMD has also forecasted below-normal cold wave days in northwest India. Over the past several days, a cold wave has been tearing across the states of Rajasthan, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, and Himachal Pradesh. Water supply lines froze as a result of the intense cold, and some bodies of water developed thin ice coatings on their surfaces.

article_image3

Heavy Rain

Rain alert in THESE places

Over the next seven days, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Haryana are expected to see severe low temperatures and heavy precipitation, according to the meteorological service. The districts of Una, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, and Mandi in Himachal Pradesh are under an orange alert, according to the IMD.

Isolated rains are predicted for areas of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Delhi-NCR during the course of the next several days. In Punjab, certain areas of Chandigarh are expected to see fog and mild rain. Meanwhile, the IMD has predicted heavy fog and light rain for the districts of East and West Medinipur, Jhargram, Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, and North and South 24 Parganas in West Bengal.

article_image4

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the city's Air Quality Index (AQI) was 403 at 7 am and stayed in the "severe" category.

At 439, 456 at Ashok Vihar, 473 at Bawana, 406 at CRRI Mathura Road, and 430 at Narela, Anand Vihar registered an AQI.AQI values fall into one of the following categories: acceptable (zero to fifty), satisfactory (51 to 100), moderate (101 to 200), poor (201 to 300), extremely poor (301 to 400), and severe (401 to 500).Following the decline in air quality, GRAP stage IV measures have been in place throughout the NCR since December 16.

