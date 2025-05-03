Image Credit : Getty

The Kargil War of 1999, fought in the icy heights of Jammu and Kashmir, may have been limited in scope—but it came with a steep price tag. The war was orchestrated by the then Pakistan army chief General Pervez Musharraf without the knowledge of the then Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif. Although India's 'Operation Vijay' was declared successful on July 26, celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas till date, it offers a stark reminder of the high cost of conflict and the urgent need for smarter solutions.

Direct Military Costs: Rs 5,000 Crore

India spent an estimated Rs 5,000 crore (approximately $1.2 billion then) to push back Pakistani intruders. Key expenses included:

Ammunition and Weapons: The Indian Air Force conducted around 300-350 air strikes estimating around Rs 2000 crore, while army operations is said to have incurred daily costs of Rs 10-15 crore

Fuel and Logistics: Transporting troops and supplies through the rugged Kargil terrain required enormous fuel and airlift operations.

Despite the high costs, our strong economy, supported by a $33.5 billion foreign exchange reserve and a $10 billion defence budget, could have withstood extended military expenses.