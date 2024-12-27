Telangana schools announce extended holiday break due to Manmohan Singh's demise | Check details

Schools in Telangana have received an extended holiday break. Following the Christmas holidays, an additional holiday was declared due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This results in a series of three more days off.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 27, 2024, 11:15 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 27, 2024, 11:15 AM IST

Extended School Holidays

Telangana schools get an extended holiday. After the Christmas break (Dec 24-26), three more days (Dec 27-29) are added. The holiday was declared following the demise of former PM Manmohan Singh.

article_image2

CM Revanth Reddy expressed condolences on the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh, praising his contributions to the nation's economic reforms and leadership.

article_image3

Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan also expressed their condolences on the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his contributions to the Indian economy.

