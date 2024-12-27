Telangana schools announce extended holiday break due to Manmohan Singh's demise | Check details

Schools in Telangana have received an extended holiday break. Following the Christmas holidays, an additional holiday was declared due to the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh. This results in a series of three more days off.

Extended School Holidays

CM Revanth Reddy expressed condolences on the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh, praising his contributions to the nation's economic reforms and leadership.

Chandrababu Naidu and Pawan Kalyan also expressed their condolences on the passing of former PM Manmohan Singh, acknowledging his contributions to the Indian economy.

