PM Modi's oath ceremony on June 9: Check time, venue, guest list and other key details

    Narendra Modi will be taking oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row on June 9. He got the go ahead to become the Prime Minister after the allies of National Democratic Alliance (NDA), including Nitish Kumar from JD(U) and Chandrababu Naidu of Telugu Desam Party (TDP), extended their support.

    First Published Jun 7, 2024, 7:54 PM IST

    Narendra Modi is set to take oath as the Prime Minister of India for the third time in a row at 6:30 pm in New Delhi on Sunday (June 9, 2024).  Following the endorsement of National Democratic Alliance (NDA) partners Nitish Kumar from JD(U) and Chandrabahu Naidu from Telugu Desham Party (TDP), Modi was officially appointed as Prime Minister.

     

    Who will be attending Modi's swearing-in ceremony?

    Modi's swearing-in ceremony has extended invitations to other dignitaries from South Asia. Prime Minister of Bangladesh Sheikh Hasina and President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe are among the well-known figures who have confirmed their attendance at the swearing-in procession.  

    Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda', Bhutan's PM Tshering Tobgay, and Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth have also been invited for the high-profile ceremony on Sunday.

    These dignitaries will be accommodated in four prominent hotels in the national capital: Taj Palace, The Oberoi, The Leela Palace, and ITC Maurya.

    Who else is invited?

    Sanitation workers, transgenders, and labourers who worked on the Central Vista Project will reportedly be among the special guests at the swearing-in ceremony. According to media reports, railway employees working on Vande Bharat and Metro trains, and beneficiaries of central schemes are among "Viksit Bharat ambassadors” invited.

     

    Participants of the Mann ki Baat programme, acknowledged by the Prime Minister, rat-hole miners from Uttarakhand, tribal women, and recipients of the Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan, and Padma Shri awards have also been invited to witness Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

    In addition to global leaders, the ceremony will see attendance from various distinguished individuals from different fields, including lawyers, doctors, artists, cultural performers, and influencers. About 50 prominent religious leaders from various faiths have also been invited.

