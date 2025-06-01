Image Credit : ANI

Four people died in separate landslide incidents due to heavy rainfall in Mizoram over the past two days. The deceased include three members of a family in Champhai district and a person from Serchhip. One person is still trapped under the debris.

Landslides and floods have been reported from at least 10 districts, including Aizawl, Lunglei, Kolasib, Mamit, Champhai, and Serchhip. According to the Mizoram State Disaster Management and Rehabilitation Department, over 15 houses have been destroyed. Several roads have been washed away. Mizoram Disaster Management Minister Prof. Lalninawma visited the State Emergency Operation Centre to assess the situation and announced a compensation of Rs 4 lakh for the families of the deceased.