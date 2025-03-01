LPG price update: Cooking, commercial gas cylinder rates go up from March 1

Mineral oil suppliers have already announced another round of cooking gas price hikes.

Published: Mar 1, 2025, 11:29 AM IST

Bad news at the first day of the month. Cooking gas prices are rising again. Mineral oil suppliers have already announced another round of cooking gas price hikes.

According to the oil companies' announcement, the new prices are being implemented from Saturday. However, this time the bad news is not for households. It's bad news for businesses.

The price of the 19 kg cylinder used in restaurants has been increased. The price is Rs 1913. Earlier, the price of a 19 kg cylinder in Kolkata was Rs 1907. Now it's increased by Rs 6.

The price of the gas cylinder used in homes, i.e., 14.2 kg, remains the same at Rs 829. Commercial gas cylinder prices have increased several times last year. Sometimes by Rs 8, Rs 10, or even Rs 38.

Prices may increase

It is feared that restaurant food prices may increase due to the increase in gas cylinder prices. Commercial cylinders are used in small factories as well as hotels and restaurants.

