More than two on a two-wheeler? Traffic Police are waiting with Rs 1000 surprise!

Riding with more than two people on a two-wheeler is illegal. Under Section 194C of the Motor Vehicles Act, a fine of ₹1000 will be imposed. Repeated offenses can lead to license suspension.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Jan 12, 2025, 2:34 PM IST

Triple Riding Challan Amount

Whether it's a bike or a scooter, never ride with more than two people on a two-wheeler. Doing so not only invites a traffic challan but also risks your life.

article_image2

Triple Riding Challan

It's crucial to know the fine amount for this offense under the Motor Vehicles Act. You must have seen three or sometimes even four people riding on two-wheelers like bikes and scooters.

article_image3

Fine for 3 on a bike

A two-wheeler means no more than two people on a bike or scooter. However, often, ignoring the rules, three or four people are seen riding together. If you also make such a mistake, correct it immediately.

article_image4

Triple riding violation

Under Section 194C of the Motor Vehicles Act, a ₹1000 fine is levied for more than two people on a two-wheeler. Repeated offenses will result in a ₹1000 fine each time, and your license may be suspended.

article_image5

Bike challan rules India

Overloading can cause a scooter to lose balance. Never carry more than two people on a two-wheeler. Doing so can lead to fines and imprisonment.

