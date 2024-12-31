Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will it RAIN on the last day of the year? Check forecast HERE

Humidity levels in Kolkata during the winter months are generally lower, but some moisture can persist due to its coastal location. Today, humidity levels are expected to be around 60-70%

Weather News: Cool northerly winds and foggy mornings are prevalent in Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal

Kolkata's temperature on December 31st is expected to range between 14°C and 26°C making it pleasant for the people to enjoy the last day of the year

Kolkata experiences lower humidity in winter, but its coastal location retains some moisture. Humidity is expected around 60-70% today. The year's end is anticipated to be cool

After a break from a pleasant cool December winter weather, a second wave of cold is expected for the coming days

Coastal areas like Sundarbans and Digha are expected to experience temperatures between 15°C and 26°C

Coastal regions may experience light sea breezes and higher humidity compared to inland areas. North Bengal's hilly regions, especially higher altitudes like Darjeeling and Kalimpong, will be colder, with temperatures around 5°C to 12°C

Clear skies are predicted with a possibility of morning fog. Pleasant weather is expected in Howrah, Hooghly, Burdwan, and surrounding districts, with temperatures between 12°C and 28°C. A mix of sunshine and partly cloudy conditions is expected

