Kolkata Weather LATEST update: Will it RAIN on the last day of the year? Check forecast HERE

Humidity levels in Kolkata during the winter months are generally lower, but some moisture can persist due to its coastal location. Today, humidity levels are expected to be around 60-70%

 

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 31, 2024, 7:52 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 31, 2024, 7:52 AM IST

Weather News: Cool northerly winds and foggy mornings are prevalent in Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal

article_image2

Kolkata's temperature on December 31st is expected to range between 14°C and 26°C making it pleasant for the people to enjoy the last day of the year

article_image3

Kolkata experiences lower humidity in winter, but its coastal location retains some moisture. Humidity is expected around 60-70% today. The year's end is anticipated to be cool

article_image4

After a break from a pleasant cool December winter weather, a second wave of cold is expected for the coming days

article_image5

Coastal areas like Sundarbans and Digha are expected to experience temperatures between 15°C and 26°C

article_image6

Coastal regions may experience light sea breezes and higher humidity compared to inland areas. North Bengal's hilly regions, especially higher altitudes like Darjeeling and Kalimpong, will be colder, with temperatures around 5°C to 12°C

article_image7

Clear skies are predicted with a possibility of morning fog. Pleasant weather is expected in Howrah, Hooghly, Burdwan, and surrounding districts, with temperatures between 12°C and 28°C. A mix of sunshine and partly cloudy conditions is expected

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Dharm Dhwajas of two more Sannyasi Akharas raised in the Mahakumbh

Mahakumbh 2025: Dharm Dhwajas of two more Sannyasi Akharas raised in the Mahakumbh area

Ensure timely and quality construction of universities: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tells officials

Ensure timely and quality construction of universities: Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tells officials

Kerala: Centre declares Wayanad landslide as disaster of severe nature after Kerala's persistent requests dmn

Kerala: Centre declares Wayanad landslide as disaster of severe nature after Kerala's persistent requests

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks dmn

Karnataka: Man kills business partner over Rs 30 lakh debt, later exhumes body to burn and cover tracks

India's economic outlook optimistic forFY25, RBI report forecasts GDP growth at 6.6 pc dmn

India's economic outlook optimistic for FY25, RBI report forecasts GDP growth at 6.6 pc

Recent Stories

Pushpa 2: The Rule overseas box-office collection, record; Check here ATG

Pushpa 2: The Rule overseas box-office collection, record; Check here

8 Tips for Achieving Your New Year's Fitness Resolution

8 New Year Resolutions that will Transform your Physique

ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31 ATG

ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31

ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31 ATG

ITC to Hindalco: 7 stocks to watch on December 31

Bengaluru: HUDCO sanctions Rs 27,000 crore loan for Peripheral road project vkp

Bengaluru: HUDCO sanctions Rs 27,000 crore loan for Peripheral road project

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon