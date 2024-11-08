Kolkata's second underwater tunnel for truck traffic proposed under PM Gati Shakti project

Following the Howrah Metro, another tunnel will be built under the Ganges River, exclusively for truck traffic. This initiative is under the Prime Minister Gati Shakti project.

 

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Nov 8, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 8, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

First Underwater Metro

India's first underwater metro ran between Howrah and Kolkata, from Esplanade to Howrah Maidan, a national record. The central government plans another tunnel under the Ganges for truck traffic.

article_image2

Central Government's Goal

The goal is to facilitate truck movement under the Ganges, reducing congestion between Kolkata and Howrah. The project is expected to start next year, with initial talks held with the state government.

article_image3

Completion Timeline

The completion date for the second tunnel remains uncertain, with no clear answer from officials. The tunnel will be built under the Prime Minister's Gati Shakti project.

article_image4

Tunnel Distance

The tunnel is planned from Kolkata's southern end, Metiabruz, to Howrah, aiming to reduce port area truck congestion. Planned in 2022 by Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port Trust, initial surveys are complete, and the report is submitted.

article_image5

Project Cost

Minister Shantanu Thakur announced the project's imminent start with a budget of ₹11,000 crore for a 15 km road, including an 8 km tunnel.

article_image6

Shantanu Thakur's Proposal

The tunnel was proposed to Nitin Gadkari by Shantanu Thakur, after which feasibility studies were approved.

