Is Tamil Nadu facing another round of heavy rains? Know SHOCKING weather update

Following Cyclone Fengal, which brought heavy rainfall to several districts in Tamil Nadu, the Meteorological Department has announced the possibility of more rain.

Cyclone Fengal Impact

Cyclone Fengal caused unprecedented heavy rainfall in districts like Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu. Heavy downpours resulted in widespread flooding, submerging fields and crops, causing distress to farmers.

Tamil Nadu Rain Update

The Meteorological Department provided an update on potential further rainfall. A deep depression over North Tamil Nadu intensified and moved towards coastal Karnataka and the central-east Arabian Sea.

Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Trichy, Perambalur, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur districts.

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain Alert

Chennai Weather Forecast

Light to moderate rain is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until December 9.

Chennai Rain Update

Chennai and suburbs are expected to have partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in some areas for the next 48 hours. Maximum temperature will be around 31-32°C and minimum temperature around 25-26°C.

