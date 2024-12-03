Is Tamil Nadu facing another round of heavy rains? Know SHOCKING weather update

Following Cyclone Fengal, which brought heavy rainfall to several districts in Tamil Nadu, the Meteorological Department has announced the possibility of more rain.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 4:52 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

Cyclone Fengal Impact

Cyclone Fengal caused unprecedented heavy rainfall in districts like Villupuram, Tiruvannamalai, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Kallakurichi, and Cuddalore in Tamil Nadu. Heavy downpours resulted in widespread flooding, submerging fields and crops, causing distress to farmers.

article_image2

Tamil Nadu Rain Update

The Meteorological Department provided an update on potential further rainfall. A deep depression over North Tamil Nadu intensified and moved towards coastal Karnataka and the central-east Arabian Sea.

article_image3

Tamil Nadu Rain Forecast

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Trichy, Perambalur, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur districts.

article_image4

Tamil Nadu Heavy Rain Alert

Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal. Heavy rain is likely in Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Erode, Karur, Trichy, Perambalur, Namakkal, Salem, Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, and Tirupattur districts.

article_image5

Chennai Weather Forecast

Light to moderate rain is expected in parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal until December 9.

 

article_image6

Chennai Rain Update

Chennai and suburbs are expected to have partly cloudy skies with light to moderate rain in some areas for the next 48 hours. Maximum temperature will be around 31-32°C and minimum temperature around 25-26°C.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions snt

BREAKING: Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions

Iconic Taj Mahal gets bomb threat via e-mail, later turns out to be hoax (WATCH) shk

Iconic Taj Mahal gets bomb threat via e-mail, later turns out to be hoax (WATCH)

A category Lashkar terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat involved in Gagangir attack in October killed in Srinagar snt

'A' category Lashkar terrorist Junaid Ahmed Bhat, involved in Gagangir attack in October, killed in Srinagar

Man arrested for fake threat call to Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, was promised money, political post, say cops (WATCH) shk

Man arrested for fake threat call to Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, was promised money, political post, say cops |WATCH

Bengaluru: 19-year-old female student commits suicide after being cheated of Rs 15 lakh by college mate vkp

Bengaluru: 19-year-old female student commits suicide after being cheated of Rs 15 lakh by college mate

Recent Stories

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions snt

BREAKING: Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today ATG

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor NTI

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon