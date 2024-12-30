IRCTC updates refund rules for delayed private trains: All you need to know

IRCTC Refund rules: The railway has withdrawn the rule of refunding ticket money if trains are delayed. IRCTC has discontinued this facility. Earlier, if the train was delayed beyond a certain time, the ticket money was refunded to the passengers. But now this facility has been removed.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 30, 2024, 9:58 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 30, 2024, 9:58 AM IST

IRCTC Refund rules

Lakhs of people travel by train every day in India. It is also possible to travel comfortably at a low cost. Therefore, all sections of people use train travel. In this situation, Indian Railways releases new announcements from time to time regarding train travel. In that way, the action taken by IRCTC has created a stir among train passengers.

article_image2

Railway Refund rules

While Indian Railways is continuously introducing new trains and increasing passenger facilities, before the start of the new year, IRCTC has taken a major decision and put an end to a facility. This decision of the Railways has caused dissatisfaction among many passengers.

Also read: Income Tax Return filing deadline 2024: Everything you need to know

article_image3

Railway refund

The railway has withdrawn the rule of refunding ticket money if trains are delayed. IRCTC has discontinued this facility. Earlier, if the train was delayed beyond a certain time, the ticket money was refunded to the passengers. But now this facility has been removed.

article_image4

Refund for delayed trains

According to this change, no fare will be refunded to passengers if trains are delayed. The fact that there is no relief for passengers if the train is late has made many people dissatisfied.

article_image5

Private Train Refund Rules

For the past few years, refunding money for delayed trains has cost the railways a lot of money. In 2022-23, the railway refunded around Rs 7.74 lakh. This year it has increased to Rs 15 lakh. This refund method was used to provide some relief to passengers in case of inconvenience. But now this facility is completely gone.

Also read: Stocks to track: Major UPDATES on Ola Electric, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Energy, Reliance Power

article_image6

Indian Railways Train Delay

After this action taken by IRCTC, railway passengers, especially those traveling on private trains, will not get any such financial relief. This change will be challenging for train passengers. Especially if the train is delayed for a long time, there is no compensation for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. This new rule is only for private trains. The facility of refunding money if government trains are delayed continues.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert vkp

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert

Saints hail CM Yogi as the new champion of Sanatan Dharma

Saints hail CM Yogi as the new champion of Sanatan Dharma

CM Yogi leads 'Ek Ho Pura Desh' campaign to drive Mahakumbh preparations

Mahakumbh 2025: CM Yogi leads 'Ek Ho Pura Desh' campaign to drive Mahakumbh preparations

Bengaluru police restrict entry to Nandi Hills on New Year's eve; Tight security in place vkp

Bengaluru police restrict entry to Nandi Hills on New Year's eve; Tight security in place

'Najayaz, against Islam': All India Muslim Jamaat President issues 'Fatwa' against New Year celebrations (WATCH) shk

Najayaz, against Islam: All India Muslim Jamaat President issues 'Fatwa' against New Year celebrations| WATCH

Recent Stories

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE ATG

7 remedies to get rid of New Year's eve hangover; Check HERE

Gal Gadot OPENS up about life-threatening pregnancy complications, recovery; Read on ATG

Gal Gadot OPENS up about life-threatening pregnancy complications, recovery; Read on

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert vkp

Bengaluru runner Vinod Sivaraman conquers 161 km marathon in minus 2 degrees in Rajasthan desert

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...' NTI

Ektaa Kapoor opens up about single motherhood, reveals she told her son, 'You have no father...'

iPhone 16 Pro to Vivo X200 Pro: 5 best smartphones for amazing New Year's eve photos our picks gcw

iPhone 16 Pro to Vivo X200 Pro: 5 best smartphones for amazing New Year's eve photos

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon