IRCTC updates refund rules for delayed private trains: All you need to know

IRCTC Refund rules: The railway has withdrawn the rule of refunding ticket money if trains are delayed. IRCTC has discontinued this facility. Earlier, if the train was delayed beyond a certain time, the ticket money was refunded to the passengers. But now this facility has been removed.

IRCTC Refund rules

Lakhs of people travel by train every day in India. It is also possible to travel comfortably at a low cost. Therefore, all sections of people use train travel. In this situation, Indian Railways releases new announcements from time to time regarding train travel. In that way, the action taken by IRCTC has created a stir among train passengers.

Railway Refund rules

While Indian Railways is continuously introducing new trains and increasing passenger facilities, before the start of the new year, IRCTC has taken a major decision and put an end to a facility. This decision of the Railways has caused dissatisfaction among many passengers. Also read: Income Tax Return filing deadline 2024: Everything you need to know

Railway refund

The railway has withdrawn the rule of refunding ticket money if trains are delayed. IRCTC has discontinued this facility. Earlier, if the train was delayed beyond a certain time, the ticket money was refunded to the passengers. But now this facility has been removed.

Refund for delayed trains

According to this change, no fare will be refunded to passengers if trains are delayed. The fact that there is no relief for passengers if the train is late has made many people dissatisfied.

Private Train Refund Rules

For the past few years, refunding money for delayed trains has cost the railways a lot of money. In 2022-23, the railway refunded around Rs 7.74 lakh. This year it has increased to Rs 15 lakh. This refund method was used to provide some relief to passengers in case of inconvenience. But now this facility is completely gone. Also read: Stocks to track: Major UPDATES on Ola Electric, Hero MotoCorp, JSW Energy, Reliance Power

Indian Railways Train Delay

After this action taken by IRCTC, railway passengers, especially those traveling on private trains, will not get any such financial relief. This change will be challenging for train passengers. Especially if the train is delayed for a long time, there is no compensation for the inconvenience caused to the passengers. This new rule is only for private trains. The facility of refunding money if government trains are delayed continues.

Latest Videos