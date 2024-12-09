Invest now, retire rich: Modi government's Rs 50,000 monthly pension plan for 35-year-olds

Worried about your future? This report is for you. Invest at 35 and get a Rs 50,000 monthly pension! Learn how it's possible with this detailed guide.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 9, 2024, 2:27 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 9, 2024, 2:27 PM IST

Learn how small savings can lead to a Rs 50,000 monthly pension after retirement. Surprised? It's true! This is about the National Pension System (NPS).

article_image2

NPS is a government scheme designed to secure your retirement. This scheme helps you secure a good pension for your future.

article_image3

Initially for government employees, NPS is now open to all citizens. With smart planning, you can get over Rs 50,000 monthly pension.

article_image4

What is NPS? It's a market-linked scheme; returns depend on market performance. Two account types: Tier 1 and Tier 2. Anyone can open a Tier 1 account; Tier 2 requires a Tier 1 account.

article_image5

At 60, withdraw 60% of your NPS investment as a lump sum; this is your retirement fund. Starting at 35, invest in NPS for 25 years, until you turn 60.

article_image6

For a Rs 50,000+ monthly pension, invest at least Rs 15,000 monthly. Investing Rs 15,000 monthly for 25 years totals Rs 45,00,000. At 10% interest, it becomes Rs 1,55,68,356.

