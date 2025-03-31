user
user icon

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 31: Mercury soars above 40°C in Ahmedabad and Vadodara; check updates here

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 31: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot to face very high temperatures. Stay safe, hydrated, and avoid heatstroke!

article_image1
Author
Ishwi Singh
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 7:10 AM IST

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 31: Major cities in Gujarat will see very high temperatures on Monday. Cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot will witness very hot and sunny conditions, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Let’s look at the forecast below.
 

article_image2

Ahmedabad 
Max Temperature: 41°C
Min Temperature: 24°C
Real Feel Temperature: 41°C
Ahmedabad will endure intense heat throughout the day. Residents should take extra precautions.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Surat 
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 23°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40.5°C
Surat will see bright sunshine with some scattered clouds. There is a risk of dehydration and heatstroke. People should take precautions and consume plenty of fluids.


Vadodara 
Max Temperature: 40.5°C
Min Temperature: 28°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40.5°C
Outdoor activities should be limited, especially for children and elderly individuals.

Also read: Save on electricity and stay cool! Smart ways to run your AC efficiently

Rajkot 
Max Temperature: 40°C
Min Temperature: 22°C
Real Feel Temperature: 40°C
Rajkot will experience a bright and hot day. It’s important to wear sunglasses, hats, and sunscreen when stepping out.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri AJR

Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri

Crescent moon marks Eid-ul-Fitr as millions across India celebrate the festival AJR

Crescent moon marks Eid-ul-Fitr as millions across India celebrate the festival

Lucknow Civil officials crack down on meat shops violating govt rules amid Eid, Navratri festivities AJR

Lucknow: Civil officials crack down on meat shops violating govt rules amid Eid, Navratri festivities

PM Modi to flag off first Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train from Katra on April 19; check details AJR

PM Modi to flag off first Jammu-Srinagar Vande Bharat train from Katra on April 19; check details

Manipur Security forces seize massive cache of arms, ammo and explosives; check details AJR

Manipur: Security forces seize massive cache of arms, ammo and explosives; check details

Recent Stories

Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world gcw

Apple CEO Tim Cook wishes Eid Mubarak to everyone celebrating around the world

Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri AJR

Noida on high alert: 5,000 police personnel deployed for Eid, Navratri

Test Your IQ With These Tricky Brain Teasers and Math Puzzles iwh

How sharp is your IQ? Answer these 8 tricky brain puzzles!

Shreya Ghoshal pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offers heartfelt prayers [PHOTOS] NTI

Shreya Ghoshal pays visit to Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, offers heartfelt prayers [PHOTOS]

IPL 2025: CSK skipper Ruturaj highlights key reason behind his team's defeat against RR in Guwahati HRD

IPL 2025: CSK skipper Ruturaj highlights key reason behind his team's defeat against RR in Guwahati

Recent Videos

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Sikandar: Fans Gather at Gaiety Galaxy in Mumbai Ahead of Release | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

PM Modi Shares Special Moments from Nagpur Visit, Thanks People for Their Love

Video Icon
Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' LEAKED Online Before Release!

Video Icon
GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

GT vs MI Highlights: Gujarat Titans Dominate Mumbai Indians with 36-Run Victory

Video Icon