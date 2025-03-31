Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 31: Mercury soars above 40°C in Ahmedabad and Vadodara; check updates here

Read Full Gallery

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 31: Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, Rajkot to face very high temperatures. Stay safe, hydrated, and avoid heatstroke!

Gujarat Weather Forecast, March 31 : Major cities in Gujarat will see very high temperatures on Monday. Cities like Ahmedabad, Surat, Vadodara, and Rajkot will witness very hot and sunny conditions, increasing the risk of heat exhaustion and dehydration. Let’s look at the forecast below.

Ahmedabad

Max Temperature: 41°C

Min Temperature: 24°C

Real Feel Temperature: 41°C

Ahmedabad will endure intense heat throughout the day. Residents should take extra precautions.

Also read: Summer hydration guide: How much water should you really drink?

Surat

Max Temperature: 40°C

Min Temperature: 23°C

Real Feel Temperature: 40.5°C

Surat will see bright sunshine with some scattered clouds. There is a risk of dehydration and heatstroke. People should take precautions and consume plenty of fluids.