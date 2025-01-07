GOOD news for West Bengal govt employees! Mamata Banerjee may hike DA by 6%

Did Mamata Banerjee hike DA by 6% under pressure? Will salaries increase significantly in April?

Salaries to increase rapidly. Has Mamata Banerjee's government finally agreed to increase DA? This time, state government employees will also have reason to smile. Bengal's employees have been agitated about DA for a long time. They have been protesting for a long time to get DA at the central rate.

While DA has been announced in other states, Mamata Banerjee has not yet announced any additional amount for government employees. Although DA was announced last December, the state government has remained completely silent this year.

The Chief Minister had clearly stated that DA would not be increased now. This caused considerable resentment among government employees. But now they may get good news. Finally, the Mamata government may announce DA. State government employees may receive good news.

It has been reported that the Trinamool government may announce this DA increase at the beginning of the Bengali New Year. It is rumored that the state government may increase DA by 6% this time. Now, before the Bengali New Year, the Mamata Banerjee government is going to give good news to the state government employees.

