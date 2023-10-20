Amazing Dhordo in PHOTOS: Why PM feels Kutch village is a must-visit tourist destination

Dhordo is renowned for hosting the annual Rann Utsav, a festival that showcases the region's traditional arts, music, crafts, and breathtaking landscape, offering visitors a unique experience of local culture and the White Desert's natural beauty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hailed the Dhordo village in Kutch district of Gujarat for being awarded as the Best Tourism Village by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

The Prime Minister posted on X (formerly Twitter): "Absolutely thrilled to see Dhordo in Kutch being celebrated for its rich cultural heritage and natural beauty. This honour not only showcases the potential of Indian tourism but also the dedication of the people of Kutch in particular. May Dhordo continue to shine and attract visitors from around the world!"

Dhordo has made it to the list of 54 best tourism villages 2023. The accolate recognises villages that are leading in nurturing rural areas and preserving landscapes, cultural diversity, local values, and culinary traditions.

Situated in Gujarat, India, Dhordo hosted the first Tourism Working Group Meeting of the G20 held under India’s presidency of the influential grouping.

Dhordo is a giant salt marsh in the Thar desert, and popular for tourism and the annual Rann Utsav. It is set to host the Rann Utsav, which celebrates the marvels of nature at the White Desert and the rich cultural and artistic heritage of Kutch, beginning from November 10, 2023 till February 25, 2024.

The festival showcases traditional art, music, and crafts of the region. Visitors get the unique opportunity to experience the local culture and natural beauty of the Rann of Kutch.

Dhordo is also known for its breathtaking landscape and white salt desert that attracts tourists in large numbers. Tourism can be a powerful force for inclusivity. It empowers local communities and distributes benefits across regions, said UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab Pololikashvili. He further added, "This initiative acknowledges villages that have harnessed tourism as a catalyst for their development and well-being."

In the third edition, 54 villages from all regions were selected from almost 260 applications. A further 20 villages have joined the Upgrade Programme, and all 74 villages are now part of the UNWTO Best Tourism Villages Network. The villages were named during the UNWTO General Assembly, in Samarkand, Uzbekistan.