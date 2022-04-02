'Chetak' at 60: What you should know about IAF's workhorse

Indian Air Force's workhorse, Chetak helicopter, which was first inducted into the service in 1962, has completed six decades of service to the nation despite concerns being raised about their airworthiness.

Image: Chetak helicopters in formation

Indian Air Force's workhorse, Chetak helicopter, which was first inducted into the service in 1962, has completed six decades of service to the nation despite concerns being raised about their airworthiness. India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Sud-Aviation (Airbus) inked a pact to manufacture Alouette III helicopters. The Alouette III chopper was rechristened as 'Chetak'. Chetak was the legendary horse of the 16th-century Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap. Here's what you must know about the 'Chetak' * In 1965, the first helicopter was delivered in the fly-away condition. The last chopper was handed over to the IAF in March 2021. * The helicopters have the capability to fly over the sea as well as glaciers.

* Weighing two tonnes, the 7-seater chopper 'Chetak' is versatile, multi-role and multi-purpose. The helicopter is powered by an Artouste-III B turboshaft engine. * The 'Chetak' helicopter is used for airlifting men and machinery, casualty evacuation, aerial survey, search and rescue ops, patrolling, off-shore operations, emergency medical services and under-slung operations. * Around 200 choppers are in service to the nation while around 150 have been exported abroad. * Aiming to make India an export-oriented defence equipment manufacturer, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has received orders from Namibia and Suriname for the supply of Chetak helicopters.

Image: File photo of Chetak helicopter