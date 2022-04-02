Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Chetak' at 60: What you should know about IAF's workhorse

    First Published Apr 2, 2022, 12:10 PM IST

    Indian Air Force's workhorse, Chetak helicopter, which was first inducted into the service in 1962, has completed six decades of service to the nation despite concerns being raised about their airworthiness.

    Image: Chetak helicopters in formation

    India's state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Sud-Aviation (Airbus) inked a pact to manufacture Alouette III helicopters. The Alouette III chopper was rechristened as 'Chetak'. Chetak was the legendary horse of the 16th-century Rajput ruler Maharana Pratap.

    Here's what you must know about the 'Chetak' 

    * In 1965, the first helicopter was delivered in the fly-away condition. The last chopper was handed over to the IAF in March 2021.

    * The helicopters have the capability to fly over the sea as well as glaciers. 

    * Weighing two tonnes, the 7-seater chopper 'Chetak' is versatile, multi-role and multi-purpose. The helicopter is powered by an Artouste-III B turboshaft engine.

    * The 'Chetak' helicopter is used for airlifting men and machinery, casualty evacuation, aerial survey, search and rescue ops, patrolling, off-shore operations, emergency medical services and under-slung operations.  

    * Around 200 choppers are in service to the nation while around 150 have been exported abroad. 

    * Aiming to make India an export-oriented defence equipment manufacturer, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited has received orders from Namibia and Suriname for the supply of Chetak helicopters. 

    Image: File photo of Chetak helicopter

    Chetak replacement

    As per government data, a total of nine 'Chetak' helicopters of the armed forces have crashed so far since 2019. The helicopter will be replaced with a light utility helicopter. 

    The defence ministry had in 2021 given approval for procurement of 12 LUHs from the HAL for around Rs 1500 crore. Out of this, four helicopters will be manufactured by 2022-23 under limited series production while the remaining eight would be produced by the next year.

    Presently, the 'Chetak' helicopters among others are a critical lifeline for soldiers posted in high-altitude areas, including the Siachen glacier. 

    Diamond Jubilee celebration

    Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and IAF chief ACM VR Chaudhri are participating in the conclave being organised at the National Industrial Security Academy Convention Centre in Secunderabad on Saturday. 

    The conclave intends to provide a platform to display 60 years of helicopter operations in the country, highlighting Chetak helicopter operations in particular.

