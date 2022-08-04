Indian Navy operating without sole aircraft carrier since 1.5 years!
Aircraft Carrier INS Vikramaditya has been undergoing a major refit since January 2021. The retrofit has been delayed due to multiple reasons, including the recent fire onboard the aircracft carrier. That is, perhaps, why the Navy has been pressing for a third aircraft carrier for a long time
The Indian Navy has been operating without its lone aircraft carrier -- INS Vikramaditya -- for over 1.5 years now but is expected to be deployed into waters in the next few months.
According to sources, "The carrier has been undergoing a major refit since January 2021. It would have returned this month if there had been no fire that broke out on the carrier. Now, a few more months to be taken to get everything done."
Last month, a minor fire had broken out on-board the INS Vikramaditya while it was sailing off Karwar in Karnataka as part of the refit and maintenance.
Since its induction into the Indian Navy in 2013, INS Vikramaditya has undergone refitting two times. The last time it went for refit purpose was in 2018 that lasted for five months at Cochin Shipyard in Kerala. The next refit was due to be held in 2020.
India-China standoff delayed INS Vikramaditya refit
The warship's refitting was delayed because of the standoff between India and China in eastern Ladakh in May 2020.
"Since the Galwan Valley violent faceoff happened, the aircraft carrier was kept operational as the country needed it," the sources added.
It must be mentioned that the force has been pressing for the third aircraft carrier for a long time amid Chinese belligerence in the Indian Ocean Region.
The Indian Navy officers are of the view that there should be two active aircraft carriers at any point of time. While the third one can undergo maintenance and repair works, the other two can be deployed in the eastern and western front.
INS Vikramaditya, along with the Navy's Navy's Carrier Battle Group, will participate in the war games with US' Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, warships of Australia and Japan, informed Indian Navy spokesperson.
Aiming to expand its footprint in the Indian Ocean Region, China has enhanced its defence manufacturing capabilities and inducted 355 ships and submarines while India has just 130 against its rival.
In June, China's PLA (Navy) commissioned its third aircraft carrier, which has a displacement of 80,000 tonnes. Last week, the Indian Navy received the delivery of Indigenous Aircraft Carrier (IAC) Vikrant from Cochin Shipyard Limited and is expected to join the service later this month.
