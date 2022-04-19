Soothe dry throat with these home remedies

Check out these easy everyday ingredients, which may help you get relief from a dry throat.



As soon as the season changes, our immunities may dip and we may find ourselves dealing with cold or cough. And when that happens, a dry and itchy throat is one of the most common symptoms. A dry cough generally occurs when no phlegm or mucus is produced.

This is most commonly caused by viral infections like colds and flu, but they can also be caused by allergies or throat irritants. Plus, when a dry throat persists for a longer time, it can also cause difficulties chewing and swallowing.

Since a dry throat is a common problem many of us face, did you know that certain home remedies may help ease dryness? Check out these easy everyday ingredients, which may help you get relief from a dry throat.

Turmeric Milk: This works well for dry throats, infections, and most sorts of coughs. In addition, turmeric is known to enhance immunity and protect against disease when added to the diet. Drink a glass of warm turmeric milk, and your sore throat can clear up in no time.

Ghee: Ghee possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities, as well as the ability to keep the throat moist. You can take a bite of a whole peppercorn and wash it down with a spoonful of warm ghee to keep your throat moist. After eating this, do not drink any water.

Mulethi: Keep a mulethi stick of licorice in your mouth during the day to keep your throat wet. It has the effect of a natural lozenge. Place a little piece of gum between your teeth and chew on it. Ayurvedic herb mulethi is used to treat respiratory and intestinal problems.

Saline Water: This is one of the simplest and most efficient methods for treating dry throat. Mix salt in warm water and gargle at least twice a day for immediate results. This aids in the diluting of mucus, which improves congestion and dryness in the throat caused by it.

Herbal Tea: Herbal Tea is an excellent way to relieve throat irritation caused by pollution and dust particles, which can also impact your lungs. In addition, whole spices such as green cardamom and cloves are abundant in antioxidants, which can assist in neutralising the damaging effects of heavy particulate matter, which is at an all-time high, particularly in the Capital city.

Tulsi and Honey: Tulsi and honey have long been a part of ayurvedic medicine. For dry throat, you can make a tulsi honey tea. Honey's antibacterial and antifungal properties help prevent numerous health problems, while Tulsi has long been known for its therapeutic properties.