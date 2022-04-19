Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Soothe dry throat with these home remedies

    First Published Apr 19, 2022, 9:45 PM IST

    Check out these easy everyday ingredients, which may help you get relief from a dry throat.
     

    As soon as the season changes, our immunities may dip and we may find ourselves dealing with cold or cough. And when that happens, a dry and itchy throat is one of the most common symptoms. A dry cough generally occurs when no phlegm or mucus is produced.

    This is most commonly caused by viral infections like colds and flu, but they can also be caused by allergies or throat irritants. Plus, when a dry throat persists for a longer time, it can also cause difficulties chewing and swallowing.

    Since a dry throat is a common problem many of us face, did you know that certain home remedies may help ease dryness? Check out these easy everyday ingredients, which may help you get relief from a dry throat.

    Turmeric Milk: This works well for dry throats, infections, and most sorts of coughs. In addition, turmeric is known to enhance immunity and protect against disease when added to the diet. Drink a glass of warm turmeric milk, and your sore throat can clear up in no time.

    Ghee: Ghee possesses antibacterial and anti-inflammatory qualities, as well as the ability to keep the throat moist. You can take a bite of a whole peppercorn and wash it down with a spoonful of warm ghee to keep your throat moist. After eating this, do not drink any water.

    Mulethi: Keep a mulethi stick of licorice in your mouth during the day to keep your throat wet. It has the effect of a natural lozenge. Place a little piece of gum between your teeth and chew on it. Ayurvedic herb mulethi is used to treat respiratory and intestinal problems.

    Saline Water: This is one of the simplest and most efficient methods for treating dry throat. Mix salt in warm water and gargle at least twice a day for immediate results. This aids in the diluting of mucus, which improves congestion and dryness in the throat caused by it.

    Herbal Tea: Herbal Tea is an excellent way to relieve throat irritation caused by pollution and dust particles, which can also impact your lungs. In addition, whole spices such as green cardamom and cloves are abundant in antioxidants, which can assist in neutralising the damaging effects of heavy particulate matter, which is at an all-time high, particularly in the Capital city.

    Tulsi and Honey: Tulsi and honey have long been a part of ayurvedic medicine. For dry throat, you can make a tulsi honey tea. Honey's antibacterial and antifungal properties help prevent numerous health problems, while Tulsi has long been known for its therapeutic properties.

    Fenugreek seeds: Fenugreek seeds are well-known for their anti-inflammatory characteristics, which aid in preventing a variety of health concerns, particularly throat problems. Pour some seeds into some water and let it simmer till it becomes a different colour. Remove it from the flame once it is done and allow it to cool. Gargle with this decoction at least twice a day for results.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Worried you have Covid-19? Now a smartphone app can detect if you've been infected snt

    Worried you have Covid-19? Now a smartphone app can detect if you've been infected

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Here is how Virat Kohli has been working out under Shankar Basu regime-ayh

    IPL 2022: Here's how Virat Kohli has been working out under Shankar Basu's regime

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with drb

    All you need to know about dementia that Randhir Kapoor has been diagnosed with

    Best tip for kidney care: Bridge the knowledge gap

    Best tip for kidney care: Bridge the knowledge gap

    Want to keep your kidney happy? Here are some tips you should follow now RBA

    Want to keep your kidney happy? Here are some tips you should follow now

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar despite Faf du Plessis falling short of century 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6 against Lucknow-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RCB: Netizens roar after Faf du Plessis hits 96, Bangalore finishes 181/6

    Hair care: Replenish your tresses with these easy-to-make food masks-dnm

    Hair care: Replenish your tresses with these easy-to-make food masks

    Hair care: Revive your dull locks with these superfoods-dnm

    Hair care: Revive your dull locks with these superfoods

    Ever seen the most miniature blender? Woman prepares latte in it; watch amazing video-tgy

    Ever seen the most miniature blender? Woman prepares latte in it; watch amazing video

    Turkish chef sends kebab into space; watch to know what happens next-tgy

    Turkish chef sends kebab into space; watch to know what happens next

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon