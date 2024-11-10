Love Lipstick? Know side effects of daily lip colour usage; risks and precautions OUT

Do you wear lipstick every day? Can't leave the house without it? Then you need to read this. It discusses the disadvantages of daily lipstick use.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Nov 10, 2024, 2:59 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 10, 2024, 2:59 PM IST

Lipstick is a staple makeup product for many women. From college students to office-goers, women love carrying various lipstick shades.

Many women won't leave the house without lipstick. But are you aware of the potential harm it can cause to your lips with regular use?

If you love wearing lipstick, learn about its potential downsides to prevent adverse effects on your lips.

Daily lipstick use can dry out your lips due to the chemicals present. Use lipstick only when necessary to avoid dry and chapped lips.

Regular lipstick application can darken the natural color of your lips due to the chemicals it contains, affecting your overall appearance.

Constant lipstick use can increase the risk of allergies. Choose high-quality lipsticks and avoid overuse.

Excessive lipstick use can lead to dark spots on your lips, making them appear unattractive and darkening the lip skin.

Licking your lips while wearing lipstick can introduce harmful chemicals into your body. Minimize lipstick use to reduce this risk.

