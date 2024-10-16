Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is water fasting safe? Know benefits, risks of rapid weight loss

    There are many ways to lose weight, and water fasting has gained recent popularity. But is it good for our health? Let's see what experts say.

    Author
    Ajay Joseph
    First Published Oct 16, 2024, 3:33 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 16, 2024, 3:33 PM IST

    Weight gain is a common problem. Some try water fasting to lose weight quickly. But is it healthy? Experts weigh in on its benefits and risks.

    People with health issues, especially diabetes, eating disorders, or heart problems, should avoid water fasting. Pregnant or breastfeeding women should also abstain. Weight loss from water fasting is often temporary. Experts recommend exercise and dietary changes for sustainable weight loss.

    Experts say many regain lost weight after resuming normal eating. The body replenishes glycogen and water levels, leading to weight gain within months. This can harm long-term health and metabolism. What are the benefits and drawbacks of water fasting?

    Benefits: Rapid weight loss due to glycogen depletion and water loss. Some studies suggest short-term fasting may lower blood pressure and improve insulin sensitivity. Drawbacks: Muscle loss can occur, harming overall health. Dehydration is common due to lack of solid foods.

    Water fasting can cause vitamin and mineral deficiencies, leading to side effects like dizziness, fatigue, headaches, and fainting. While offering short-term benefits, it's unsuitable for many and carries significant risks. Experts recommend sustainable dietary practices for long-term health. Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not medical advice. Consult your doctor for any medical concerns.

