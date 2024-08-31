How to pick the best facewash for your skin type? A guide to healthy skin

Understanding your skin type and its needs is the best way to keep your skin healthy. Different skin types such as combination, dry, oily, and normal have different requirements when it comes to facewash. Here, let's take a look at a guide to figuring out your skincare and finding the right face wash for it.

Everyone has a skin type that is unique to them. It depends on their genes, lifestyle, and environment. Taking care of your kin according to their skin type and their needs is the best way to maintain their health and youthful glow.

There is no need to have complicated skincare routines to take care of your skin. One must figure out their skin type and learn what products work best for it. To find out your skin type, wash your face with a natural face wash and wait for 60 seconds for it to dry. If your face feels dry and itchy all over, then you have dry skin type. If your skin feels oily and shiny, then you have an oily skin type. If your face is dry on some parts and oily on some, especially the T-zone area, then you have combination skin.

Skin type changes with time as it's a natural process. If you have dry skin, make sure you use a gentle face wash that is free of sulfates and parabens. Try to look for ingredients like honey, aloe vera, and other natural ingredients known for repairing the skin barrier and protecting its natural oils and glow.

If you have oily skin then go for a face wash which can clean excess oil and sebum from the skin surface as it can cause clogged pores and acne. Look for exfoliating ingredients such as salicylic acid, lactic acid, and glycolic acid mixed with soothing ingredients like honey and aloe vera to maintain the natural oil balance of your skin.

If you have dry skin and an oily T-zone, then you have combination skin. Finding a good face cleanser for combination skin can be tricky as you need something to clear the excess oil but still keep the dry areas of the face hydrated and nourished. Go for an oil-controlling and nourishing ingredient in your face wash to avoid dryness or excess oil production.

