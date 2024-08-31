Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How to pick the best facewash for your skin type? A guide to healthy skin

    Understanding your skin type and its needs is the best way to keep your skin healthy. Different skin types such as combination, dry, oily, and normal have different requirements when it comes to facewash. Here, let's take a look at a guide to figuring out your skincare and finding the right face wash for it.

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 31, 2024, 3:18 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 31, 2024, 3:18 PM IST

    Everyone has a skin type that is unique to them. It depends on their genes, lifestyle, and environment. Taking care of your kin according to their skin type and their needs is the best way to maintain their health and youthful glow. 

    article_image2

    There is no need to have complicated skincare routines to take care of your skin. One must figure out their skin type and learn what products work best for it. 

    To find out your skin type, wash your face with a natural face wash and wait for 60 seconds for it to dry. If your face feels dry and itchy all over, then you have dry skin type. 

    If your skin feels oily and shiny, then you have an oily skin type. If your face is dry on some parts and oily on some, especially the T-zone area, then you have combination skin. 

    article_image3

    Skin type changes with time as it's a natural process. If you have dry skin, make sure you use a gentle face wash that is free of sulfates and parabens. Try to look for ingredients like honey, aloe vera, and other natural ingredients known for repairing the skin barrier and protecting its natural oils and glow. 

    article_image4

    If you have oily skin then go for a face wash which can clean excess oil and sebum from the skin surface as it can cause clogged pores and acne. Look for exfoliating ingredients such as salicylic acid, lactic acid, and glycolic acid mixed with soothing ingredients like honey and aloe vera to maintain the natural oil balance of your skin. 

    article_image5

    If you have dry skin and an oily T-zone, then you have combination skin. Finding a good face cleanser for combination skin can be tricky as you need something to clear the excess oil but still keep the dry areas of the face hydrated and nourished. Go for an oil-controlling and nourishing ingredient in your face wash to avoid dryness or excess oil production. 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better RTM

    White eggs vs brown eggs: Nutritional differences, health benefits, which is better

    Is constipation a warning sign of a heart attack? Discover the surprising connection RTM

    Is constipation a warning sign of a heart attack? Discover the surprising connection

    India sees alarming rise in student suicide cases; Karnataka among top affected states vkp

    India sees alarming rise in student suicide cases; Karnataka among top affected states

    Y chromosome's slow disappearance: Are we heading towards a world without men? AJR

    Y chromosome's slow disappearance: Are we heading towards a world without men?

    Thailand reports first case of highly transmissible Clade 1b Mpox strain amid global concerns AJR

    Thailand reports first case of highly transmissible Clade 1b Mpox strain amid global concerns

    Recent Stories

    PM Modi pockets ribbon during stamp, coin unveiling as SC marks 75 years; viral video wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi pockets ribbon during stamp, coin unveiling as SC marks 75 years; viral video wins hearts (WATCH)

    Kerala:SP Sujith Das and ADGP Ajith Kumar to face departmental probe after leak of voice clip with allegations dmn

    Kerala:SP Sujith Das and ADGP Ajith Kumar to face departmental probe after leak of voice clip with allegations

    Joker Folie a Deux new teaser: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga all set to impress fans (WATCH) RBA

    'Joker: Folie a Deux' new teaser: Joaquin Phoenix, Lady Gaga all set to impress fans (WATCH)

    700 Intel employees to be laid-off without severance pay in Ireland? Know more vkp

    700 Intel employees to be laid-off without severance pay in Ireland? Know more

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access gcw

    Fly in comfort: Top 5 credit cards in India for lounge access

    Recent Videos

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left industry asianet news anr

    EXCLUSIVE: 'I was not ready to....' 'Vaishali' actor Suparna Anand REVEALS why she left film industry

    Video Icon
    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH) snt

    National Sports Day 2024: Paris Olympics stars Manu, Sarabjot & more reflect on PM Modi's support (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH) AJR

    PM Modi, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attend 'martyrologist' exhibition to honor victims (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Exclusive: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out watch anr

    EXCLUSIVE: Dramatic CCTV visuals of landslide in Wayanad show village completely wiped out [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH) AJR

    Historic joint operation: IAF, Indian Army successfully para-drop Aarogya Maitri Health Cube in Ladakh (WATCH)

    Video Icon