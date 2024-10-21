Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    How often should you change your sanitary pad?

    Maintaining proper hygiene during menstruation is crucial. Learn how often to change sanitary pads to prevent infections and other health issues.

    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 5:52 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 5:52 PM IST

    Sanitary pads

    Periods are a monthly occurrence for women. The pain during periods needs no special mention. However, not maintaining proper hygiene can lead to various problems. Therefore, pads should be changed regularly. Not changing pads can cause rashes and discomfort. Moreover, even bigger problems can arise, especially infections.

    Using sanitary pads during periods is common practice. However, there's often a lack of clarity on how often to change them. Many women keep pads on for extended periods, increasing the risk of infections. It's crucial to know how long to use a sanitary napkin. Prolonged use can lead to reproductive issues.

    Odor is a common issue. When blood exits the vagina, it mixes with bacteria, mucus, and other bodily fluids. Leaving a pad on for too long leads to a damp, musty smell and rashes. Prolonged use allows bacteria to accumulate. Change pads every 3-4 hours, regardless of flow, to prevent bacterial buildup and odor. Frequent changes are necessary for heavier flows to prevent leaks.

    Frequent changes are essential not just for sanitary pads but also for tampons and menstrual cups. Forgotten tampons can cause life-threatening infections like Toxic Shock Syndrome. Change tampons or menstrual cups every 8-10 hours to avoid complications.

