    Hidden danger in cooking oil: Avoid this ingredient to prevent heart attack

    This article warns about a dangerous ingredient hidden in cooking oil that can lead to heart attacks if consumed unknowingly.

    article_image1
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 3:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 3:00 PM IST

    Hidden Danger in Cooking Oil

    This oil will cause heart disease. Heart attack can happen at any moment! To keep the body healthy, you should avoid eating this oil.

    article_image2

    Hidden Danger in Cooking Oil

    With the way the price of oil is increasing, a cooking oil is available in the market at a very low price.

    article_image3

    Hidden Danger in Cooking Oil

    This oil is Malaysian Palmolein Oil. This oil is sold in the market at 40 to 60 rupees per liter. It is a popular choice due to its cheap price and stability at high temperatures, however, is bad for the health when consumed in excess. 

    article_image4

    Hidden Danger in Cooking Oil

    The import of this oil has increased tremendously as the prices of mustard and coconut oil have increased comparatively.

    article_image5

    Hidden Danger in Cooking Oil

    This oil has a serious effect on the body. Research has shown that this oil is high in trans fat. This fat greatly increases the risk of heart disease.

    article_image6

    Hidden Danger in Cooking Oil

    Regular consumption of this oil causes heart attack, brain stroke, and high blood pressure. It can also worsen conditions such as asthma, arthritis, and others. 

    article_image7

    Hidden Danger in Cooking Oil

    Refined oil is mixed with good quality oil and sold. So that people unknowingly invite their own danger.

