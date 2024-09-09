Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Can you eat banana on empty stomach? Know the truth

    This article explores the side effects of eating bananas on an empty stomach, providing insights into potential health concerns and offering alternative ways to incorporate this fruit into your diet.

    article_image1
    First Published Sep 9, 2024, 8:20 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 9, 2024, 8:43 PM IST

    Banana on empty stomach

    Breakfast is the most important meal of the day for all of us, so it is very important to eat a healthy diet. Fruits are also included in a healthy diet and banana is one of the fruits that everyone likes to eat. As this is available in all seasons people can easily get it in any corner of the world. However, many say it is not good to eat banana on an empty stomach. But do you know why? Let's see about this in detail.

    article_image2

    Banana health benefits

    Bananas are rich in essential nutrients. Mainly, this fruit is very good for heart health. In addition, bananas helps to reduce fatigue, manage blood pressure, reduce mental stress, prevent problems like constipation, heartburn, and keep the body cool. Apart from this, the iron present in this fruit stimulates the production of hemoglobin in the body and cures anemia. Moreover, magnesium, fiber, potassium, etc. present in bananas fulfill the needs of various nutrients required by the body. Most importantly, eating a banana every day not only provides the body with the energy it needs, but also reduces hunger.

    article_image3

    Why avoid bananas on empty stomach?

    Bananas are rich in nutrients like fiber, potassium, and magnesium, so it is said that it is not good to eat this fruit on an empty stomach. The reasons for this are:

    Since bananas are naturally high in sugar, it provides instant energy to the body, but after a while, it makes the body tired. Moreover, this fruit only temporarily fills the stomach and one may experience drowsiness, excessive fatigue, etc.. Also, since bananas are naturally acidic, eating this fruit on an empty stomach in the morning can cause intestinal problems.

    article_image4

    How to eat bananas

    If you want to eat banana in the morning, instead of taking it alone, you can reduce its potency by eating it with some other foods. Especially, if you want to lose weight, it is very good to eat banana with other fruits or oats. 

