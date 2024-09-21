Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    3 Popular skincare trends that could damage your skin

    Girls love to experiment with skin care with new trends. Today we are telling you about 3 famous skincare trends, which can damage your skin.

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 21, 2024, 1:37 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 21, 2024, 1:37 PM IST

    Beware of skin care trends

    The internet is full of many suggestions. Here you will find many types of suggestions from career to makeup. Even on social media, there is a lot of content about beauty and skin care. Not only this, girls love to experiment with new trends. But wait, because there are many trends that we should be careful about. Because many famous and trending skin care can cause great damage to your skin.

    article_image2

    3 Famous Skincare Can Cause Damage

    Every girl and woman should understand that not everyone's skin is the same. What works for one skin type may not be suitable for another. So, don't be ready to apply anything on your skin without thinking, it will make you go through problems like allergies, infections. Today we are telling you about 3 famous skincare trends, which can damage your skin.

    article_image3

    Physical Exfoliator

    People have been using physical exfoliators for skin care for centuries. It has its benefits although chemical exfoliators have also been a game-changer in recent years. A lot of care needs to be taken while using chemical exfoliators, if not used properly it can be very harmful to the skin. These types of exfoliators contain harsh particles that can create micro-tears in the skin, causing scratches and inflammation. These can also bring on early signs of aging. If you're tempted to try coffee beans or oats as a physical exfoliator, think again.

    article_image4

    Active Ingredients

    People have been very active over the years about the use of active ingredients ranging from retinol to glycolic acid, vitamin C to niacinamide. Without a doubt, active ingredients provide many benefits for the skin. However, using all active ingredients together or in very high amounts reduces the glow of the skin. Not all ingredients are safe for all skin types and they can damage your skin.

    article_image5

    Micellar Wipes

    Using micellar wipes is undoubtedly the best thing to remove makeup. However, micellar wipes can be harmful to your skin as they strip away natural moisture, leaving the skin dry. Using micellar wipes to remove makeup is less effective than using a cleanser because they don't remove makeup very well. Clogs pores and causes pimples, blackheads and whiteheads. It is advisable to use a cleansing cream or balm instead of micellar wipes. These help in retaining the natural moisture of the skin on the face and also cleanse it well.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Top 5 essential vitamins for boosting hair growth and thickness RTM

    Top 5 essential vitamins for boosting hair growth and thickness

    Fresh hopes in cancer treatment: New vaccine shows promise in early trials dmn

    Fresh hopes in cancer treatment: New vaccine shows promise in early trials

    Nighttime coughing? It could signal these serious diseases and when to see a doctor RTM

    Nighttime coughing? It could signal these serious diseases and when to see a doctor

    Kitchen towels to sponges: Kitchen essentials you should regularly replace RTM

    Kitchen towels to sponges: Kitchen essentials you should regularly replace

    Amla Magic: Transform your menstrual experience with nature's healing benefits! NTI

    Amla Magic: Transform your menstrual experience with nature’s healing benefits!

    Recent Stories

    cricket IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant equals MS Dhoni's record in comeback Test scr

    IND vs BAN, 1st Test: Rishabh Pant equals MS Dhoni's record in comeback Test

    Drinks lethally strong alcohol...', Jennifer Lopez amid divorce with Ben Affleck ATG

    'Drinks lethally strong alcohol...', Jennifer Lopez amid divorce with Ben Affleck

    Your car is the size of the house my mother lives in Vinay Kwatra recalls heartfelt PM Modi-Obama exchange during 2014 visit snt

    'Your car is the size of the house my mother lives in': Kwatra recalls heartfelt PM Modi-Obama exchange| WATCH

    Jani Master arrested in Goa: Telugu choregrapher sent to 14-day judicial custody in POCSO case RBA

    Jani Master arrested in Goa: Telugu choregrapher sent to 14-day judicial custody in POCSO case

    Common Car Driving Mistakes: A Guide to Safe Driving anr

    Common Car Driving Mistakes: A Guide to Safe Driving

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination RBA

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Writer Aravindan Neelakandan discusses caste discrimination (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: TN governor RN Ravi talks about Bharat Shakti's Role in New India (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Aravindan Neelakandan's 2023 warning on global forces dividing India gains spotlight

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Kanchan Gupta's 2023 analysis of refugee treatment gains new attention

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Nandini Sengupta's bold 2023 take on Akbar's secularism returns to spotlight

    Video Icon