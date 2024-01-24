Here's why you should buy Apple Watch in India & not from US

Apple had to stop selling the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 models in the US because of a patent dispute. Apple has been hit with a major restriction with the Apple Watch in its home market and that means people should stop buying from there.

Indians are huge fans of Apple products, including the Apple Watch, therefore they will do anything to obtain them at a discounted price. That usually entails requesting that a relative or even acquaintance send it over from the United States. This has been done for years with Apple Watches and iPhones, but for a variety of reasons, this practice may need to stop, and consumers would benefit more from purchasing directly from India.

Due to a patent disagreement, Apple was forced to discontinue selling the Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 versions in the United States. Eventually, the corporation was permitted to sell, but only after the blood oxygen health feature in the area was disabled. To cut a long story short, you may save money on an Apple Watch by purchasing it from the US and using it in India, but you won't be able to utilise the health function.

The restriction only applies to the new Apple Watch devices that the business is sending to US retail locations. Therefore, if an essential function is missing from the watch, the Rs 5,000 to 10,000 you save by purchasing it from the US and having it sent to India would be for nothing.

The 45mm Apple Watch Series 9 model, for example, will cost just Rs 42,000 in India when bank discounts are applied. While purchasing the identical model in the US will set you back about Rs 35,000, that figure does not include US taxes, which drive up the total cost by an additional Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000.

Ultimately, the price difference between India and the US comes to about Rs 3,000. We strongly urge you to get the Apple Watch from India and get all the functions unlocked right out of the box without having to pay a premium to have access to these tools if you plan to purchase one, especially if you want the blood oxygen functionality.

