Green peas: Why should you consume more of this little health wonder

Green peas are a great source of bone-building vitamin K and manganese. They will boost your levels of folate - a micronutrient that is crucial for heart health and foetal development - and their significant store of vitamin C supports your immune system.



Peas are at their freshest in early summer, and there’s only one way to eat this squeaky staple: freshly podded and by the handful. Processed food companies have a well-rehearsed sales script aimed at convincing us that frozen peas are better than fresh. Nice try, but on taste grounds they can’t beat the freshly grown seasonal article.

True, peas are one of the few vegetables that freeze well, making them a stalwart standby for every kitchen, but because they are blanched as a prelude to the big chill, this alters their texture. Result? Frozen peas are more watery and their skins become more perceptible, almost "squeaky" in the mouth.

The first fresh peas, on the other hand, are a different proposition entirely - a life-enhancing seasonal highlight of early summer. Their sweet, green juiciness, and opulently velvety texture when cooked, can brighten a dish immeasurably. Later in the season, as the peas become bigger and starchier, use them in summer stews and other slow-cook recipes.