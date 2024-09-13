Fruit or vegetable? The surprising answer about cucumbers

Cucumber is undeniably beneficial for health, boasting numerous health advantages. Its green appearance often leads us to categorize it as a vegetable. But is it truly a vegetable?

Cucumber: Fruit or vegetable?

Cucumber needs no introduction. Those who prioritize their health often incorporate cucumber into their diet. We generally perceive cucumber as a vegetable. We don't cook it but use it in salads, leading to the assumption that it's a vegetable. However, in reality, cucumber is not a vegetable but a fruit. It belongs to the fruit category.

Cucumber

Botanically, cucumber is classified as a fruit. This is because it develops from the flower of the cucumber plant and contains seeds. These seeds resemble those of watermelon and muskmelon. Due to its taste, it's not used in sweet dishes but rather in salads and soups, leading to the misconception of it being a vegetable. Cucumber has a high water content, keeping the body cool and hydrated, especially during summer.

Cucumber seeds

Cucumber is incredibly healthy, and so are its seeds. Regular consumption of cucumber seeds can alleviate digestive issues and enhance skin health. The high fiber content in cucumber seeds effectively addresses constipation. Their rich water content contributes to the body's hydration needs, keeping it cool.

Weight management

Those aiming to lose weight can include cucumber seeds in their diet. Low in calories and high in fiber, they promote a feeling of fullness, aiding in weight management. Cucumber seeds are rich in antioxidants, which combat stress, protect brain cells from damage, and reduce the risk of chronic diseases like heart problems and cancer.

Heart health

The magnesium and potassium in cucumber seeds contribute to heart health, regulating blood pressure and ensuring proper heart function. Moreover, the high vitamin E and fatty acid content in cucumber seeds promote skin health, keeping it moisturized and youthful.

