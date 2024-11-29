Easy chicken burger recipe: Step-by-step guide to make delicious burger at home

Make a delicious homemade chicken burger with a flavourful chicken patty, sautéed vegetables, and fresh toppings, all assembled on a toasted bun with cheese and condiments.

Chicken burgers are a popular choice among foodies, and you can now make them at home with the same delicious taste as those bought from stores. Here’s how to prepare a flavourful chicken burger that’s sure to satisfy your taste buds.

Ingredients: For the chicken patty:

- 500 grams chicken (minced)

- 2 to 3 teaspoons mayonnaise

- 1 teaspoon red chili flakes

- 1 teaspoon mixed spices

- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

- 1 cup breadcrumbs

- Oil (for shallow frying)

For sauteed vegetables:

- 1 teaspoon oil

- 2 chopped onions

- Black pepper (to taste)

- 2 teaspoons mustard sauce

- 1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes

- 1/2 teaspoon mixed spices

- 1/2 teaspoon black pepper powder

- A pinch of salt

For assembling the burger:

- Burger buns

- Cabbage leaves or lettuce leaves

- 1 cup chopped onions

- 1 cup chopped tomatoes

- 1 cup chopped cucumber

- 1 teaspoon black pepper

- 1/2 cup cheese slices

- 2 teaspoons mayonnaise or tomato ketchup

Preparation: 1. Prepare the chicken patty:

- Start by mincing the chicken well.

- Place the minced chicken in a mixing bowl and add four slices of bread (processed into breadcrumbs using a mixer).

- Add mayonnaise, mixed spices, red chili flakes, and a pinch of salt. Mix everything together thoroughly.

- Gradually add breadcrumbs to the mixture until you achieve a consistency that allows you to shape the mixture into small patties.

- Shape the patties, then make a small indentation in the center of each one and place a slice of cheese inside. Flatten the patties slightly and shallow fry them in oil until they are golden and cooked through.

2. Prepare the sauteed vegetables:

- Heat 1 teaspoon of oil in a pan and sauté the chopped onions.

- Add black pepper, mustard sauce, red chili flakes, mixed spices, black pepper powder, and a pinch of salt. Cook until the onions soften and take on a slightly caramelized look. Set aside.

3. Assemble the burger:

- Lightly toast the burger buns on a pan.

- Spread mayonnaise on the buns, then layer with sautéed vegetables.

- Place the fried chicken patty on top.

- Add fresh toppings such as chopped onions, tomatoes, and cucumber, along with a sprinkle of black pepper.

- Finally, add a slice of cheese if desired and top with the second bun.

Your homemade chicken burger is now ready to enjoy! This delicious and nutritious burger will be loved by children and adults alike.

