Can diabetics safely drink milk? Here's what you need to know

People with diabetes can include milk in their diet to manage blood sugar levels. Low-fat or fat-free milk provides essential nutrients like calcium and protein while minimizing saturated fat. However, portion control and overall dietary planning are crucial.

article_image1
Author
Roshni Tamta
First Published Oct 30, 2024, 7:03 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 30, 2024, 7:03 PM IST

Milk and Diabetes

For diabetics, managing blood sugar is crucial. Lifestyle and dietary changes are paramount for long-term health. A low-fat, high-fiber diet is recommended to prevent blood sugar spikes. Many wonder if milk is suitable for diabetics.

article_image2

Milk and Diabetes

Milk, rich in calcium, protein, and vitamin D, strengthens bones. However, it contains fats that can raise blood sugar. Diabetics may have high cholesterol or triglycerides, increasing heart disease risk. While milk fat is linked to heart disease, studies suggest otherwise.

article_image3

Milk and Bone Health

Diabetes increases fracture risk, making a calcium-rich diet essential for bone strength. Daily milk consumption is beneficial. Protein in milk helps regulate blood sugar. Milk's protein content slows carbohydrate absorption, leading to a gradual rise in post-meal blood sugar.

article_image4

Including Milk in a Diabetic Diet

Doctors recommend adding milk to meals or snacks to reduce unhealthy snacking, benefiting weight management, a key aspect of diabetes control. A good dietary plan can address nutritional needs and preferences. Choose low-carb milk alternatives and compare labels.

article_image5

Choosing the Right Milk

Opt for low-fat or fat-free milk due to the high saturated fat in whole milk, which contributes to heart disease. These options offer similar nutrients with less saturated fat and fewer calories. Portion control is crucial for dairy; stick to one cup daily. Include high-fiber foods to slow carbohydrate absorption.

