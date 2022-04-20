Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Busting myth: Does eating cashew nuts lead to being overweight?

    First Published Apr 20, 2022, 9:05 PM IST

    Cashew nuts do not cause weight gain unless they are eaten in excess. They are high in calories, which is why cashews have a certain reputation, but if mixed with a handful of other nuts like almond, walnut, raisin, et al, they wouldn't affect much, considering you are eating them in a small quantity.

    Busting myth: Does eating cashew nuts lead to being overweight? -dnm

    Cashew nut, also popularly known as kaju is a dry fruit that is widely consumed in various ways- be it snacks, sweet dishes, curries or just as it is. Cashews are known for their health properties, thanks to the presence of monounsaturated oleic acid and omega-3 alpha linolenic acid (ALA) and other healthy vitamins and minerals.

    Busting myth: Does eating cashew nuts lead to being overweight? -dnm

    Despite a high nutritional value, cashews have gained a reputation of inducing weight gain due to the excessive amount of calories they contain. But is it true that cashew nuts cause weight gain? Do they add to the calories in the body? Let's find out if all this is true.

    Busting myth: Does eating cashew nuts lead to being overweight? -dnm

    Cashew nuts do not cause weight gain unless they are eaten in excess. They are high in calories, which is why cashews have a certain reputation, but if mixed with a handful of other nuts like almond, walnut, raisin, et al, they wouldn't affect much, considering you are eating them in a small quantity.

    Busting myth: Does eating cashew nuts lead to being overweight? -dnm

    Most nuts with the presence of fats are assumed as fattening. However, cashew nuts contain healthy fats that help lower cholesterol levels and keep your heart healthy. In fact, cashews have fibre content that keeps you satiated for a longer period and further prevents hunger pangs and cravings. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2014, when consumed as snacks, cashew nuts suppress appetite so that you eat less throughout the day.

    Busting myth: Does eating cashew nuts lead to being overweight? -dnm

    Cashews tend to have a host of benefits to offer: They are a protein rich source that helps maintain energy levels through the day. They contain vitamin C, vitamin B1 or thiamine and vitamin B6. They also possess health promoting minerals like copper, iron, magnesium, zinc and potassium. Cashews are a rich source of tryptophan, one of the most essential amino acids that produce serotonin, which is responsible for enhancing your mood. Cashews are the highest carriers of antioxidants amongst the plant-food sources. These antioxidants help in maintaining proper heart health.

     

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ever heard about a century egg? Lets' see how it looks and tastes - ADT

    Ever heard about a century egg? Lets' see how it looks and tastes

    Did you know Iran Hormuz Island adds soil to their food Heres why gcw

    Did you know Iran's Hormuz Island people add soil to their food? Here's why

    Ice cream chaat prepared with Mango dolly goes viral - gps

    Ice cream chaat prepared with Mango dolly goes viral

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2021 Modak to Motichur Ladoo top 5 yummy bhog gcw

    Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Modak to Motichur Ladoo, here are top 5 yummy bhog you can enjoy

    Ever seen a dosa loaded with cheese, dry fruits and cherries? Watch to know more about Dilkhush Dosa-tgy

    Ever seen a dosa loaded with cheese, dry fruits and cherries? Watch to know more about Dilkhush Dosa

    Recent Stories

    Sixth Scorpene submarine lauched; here's why INS Vagsheer will be lethal

    Why submarine INS Vagsheer will be a lethal 'hunter-killer'

    Watch PV Sindhu rocks Halamithi Habibo hook step; Pooja Hegde loves it-tgy

    Watch: PV Sindhu rocks Halamithi Habibo hook step; Pooja Hegde loves it

    Watch A smartphone saves life of a Ukrainian soldier from a 7.62mm bullet-tgy

    Watch: A smartphone saves life of a Ukrainian soldier from a 7.62mm bullet

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals DC match against Rajasthan Royals RR moved to Mumbai Wankhede Stadium from Pune-ayh

    IPL 2022: DC's match against RR moved to Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium from Pune

    Who is Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's new junior foreign minister

    Who is Hina Rabbani Khar, Pakistan's new junior foreign minister?

    Recent Videos

    Watch WHO chief Dr Tedros Adhanom speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    'Kem cho badha? Maja ma?': WHO chief Dr Tedros speaks in Gujarati at Jamnagar

    Video Icon
    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Two plants that are set to empower farmers in Gujarat's Banaskantha

    Video Icon
    Every Hindu should have four children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Forget 'hum do, hamare do'; every Hindu should have 4 children: Sadhvi Ritambara

    Video Icon
    Primary school in Gorakhpur that has no electricity since 6 decades

    Primary school in Gorakhpur has no electricity since 6 decades

    Video Icon
    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon