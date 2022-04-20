Busting myth: Does eating cashew nuts lead to being overweight?

Cashew nuts do not cause weight gain unless they are eaten in excess. They are high in calories, which is why cashews have a certain reputation, but if mixed with a handful of other nuts like almond, walnut, raisin, et al, they wouldn't affect much, considering you are eating them in a small quantity.

Cashew nut, also popularly known as kaju is a dry fruit that is widely consumed in various ways- be it snacks, sweet dishes, curries or just as it is. Cashews are known for their health properties, thanks to the presence of monounsaturated oleic acid and omega-3 alpha linolenic acid (ALA) and other healthy vitamins and minerals.

Despite a high nutritional value, cashews have gained a reputation of inducing weight gain due to the excessive amount of calories they contain. But is it true that cashew nuts cause weight gain? Do they add to the calories in the body? Let's find out if all this is true.

Cashew nuts do not cause weight gain unless they are eaten in excess. They are high in calories, which is why cashews have a certain reputation, but if mixed with a handful of other nuts like almond, walnut, raisin, et al, they wouldn't affect much, considering you are eating them in a small quantity.

Most nuts with the presence of fats are assumed as fattening. However, cashew nuts contain healthy fats that help lower cholesterol levels and keep your heart healthy. In fact, cashews have fibre content that keeps you satiated for a longer period and further prevents hunger pangs and cravings. According to a study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition in 2014, when consumed as snacks, cashew nuts suppress appetite so that you eat less throughout the day.