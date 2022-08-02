Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Vikrant Rona Box Office: Sudeep's film beats Yash's KGF and becomes fastest Rs 100 crore movie in Karnataka

    First Published Aug 2, 2022, 11:41 AM IST

    Both public and critics have lauded Kiccha Sudeep's Vikrant Rona. With the movie's success, Sudeep has become a true Kannada superstar.

    The box office success of Vikrant Rona, starring Iccha Sudeep, also continued on Monday. The fantasy drama exceeded Rs 100 crore globally and ended its five-day run at around Rs 110 crore worldwide (not the confirmed figure). In the Anup S. Bhandari-directed movie, Kiccha plays a fashionable officer who saves the people from being assaulted by a demon known as "Brahmarakshas."
     

    The movie was made between Rs 33 and Rs 35 crore on opening day before surpassing Rs 100 crore in only four days (extended weekend). Vikrant Rona is the eighth movie on the list of all-time top 10 highest-grossing Kannada films in the USA and is just the third movie from the Kannada film industry to have earned a century at the box office this year.
     

    The movie did well not just in Karnataka but also in the Hindi and Telugu markets. While it brought in over Rs 6 crore from the North, Telugu-speaking markets have shown a remarkable trend, and in only four days, it has been deemed a hit with over Rs 3 crore share.
     

    Check out Vikrant Rona's five-day global Box Office breakdown, day by day:
    Thursday: Rs 33-35 crore (approx)
    Friday: Rs 20-25 crore (approx)
    Saturday: Rs 23-25 crore (approx)
    Sunday: Rs 25 crore (approx)
    Monday: Rs 10 crore (approx)
    Total: Rs 110 crore (approx)

    Top five films from the Sandalwood that have made over Rs 100 crore the fastest:
    KGF: Chapter 2 – 1 day
    James – 4 days
    Vikrant Rona – 4 days
    KGF: Chapter 1 – 7 days
    777 Charlie – 6 weeks

    Interestingly, in KGF: Chapter 1, where Rockstar Yash portrayed a masseuse, surpassed Rs 100 crore in a week. In just four days, Kiccha's Vikrant Rona accomplished the same record, moving it up the list of quickest Sandalwood films to collect Rs 100 crore. Also Read: HOT & SEXY pictures, video: Kylie Jenner's bedroom photos go viral; don't miss them

    Vikrant Rona beats Yash's KGF: Chapter 1 to become the top third fastest Rs 100 crore grosser at the Karnataka Box Office. Check the detailed collection of the Kiccha Sudeep starrer after its five days at the Box Office. Also Read: Video: Esha Gupta flaunts SEXY cleavage, hurts Hindu sentiments in her latest Instagram post

