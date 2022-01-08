  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal’s brother Sunny Kaushal goes on a coffee date with Sharvari Wagh?

    First Published Jan 8, 2022, 6:00 AM IST
    Rumoured couple, actors Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh were spotted together outside a coffee shop in Mumbai.

    When Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif were getting married, they were not the only couple that was being discussed on social media. In fact, Vicky’s younger brother, actor Sunny Kaushal and his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh were also one of the hot topics. The two were seen together stepping out of a coffee shop on Friday, making us wonder if they were on a coffee date.

    Sunny Kaushal took his black bullet for a little spin when he went out for coffee with his rumoured girlfriend Sharvari Wagh. He was seen in a casual white tee paired with blue denim.

    Actor Sharvari Wagh, on the other hand, wore a blue denim shirt with rolled-up sleeves on white ripped shorts. A cross sling bag and white sneakers is all that she needed to complete her ‘sporty yet casual’ look.

    Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh have worked as co-stars. The two were seen in Amazon Prime India’s web series, ‘The Forgotten Army’. The series, which was based on Subhash Chandra Bose’s Indian National Army, received some exceptional reviews. The acting of both Sharvari and Sunny were highly praised in this film.

    Sharvari Wagh and Sunny Kaushal have been rumoured to be dating each other since their web series days. In fact, Sharvari had also attended the premiere of Sunny Kaushal’s ‘Shiddat’ in which he was paired opposite actor Radhika Madan. The movie was released on Disney+ Hotstar but failed to get hardly any positive reviews.

    ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal's affair: Sunny Kaushal talks about brother's relationship with Katrina and more

    Rumours of Sunny Kaushal and Sharvari Wagh started picking up all the more when Sharvari when o attend Sunny’s elder brother, Vicky Kaushal’s wedding with Katrina Kaif in Rajasthan’s Fort Barwara. Sharvari had reportedly reached Jaipur airport along with Sunny Kaushal for the wedding. The two have otherwise also been spotted together several times which has only added more fuel to fire, raising suspicion on whether something is cooking between them or not.

    ALSO READ: Bunty Aur Babli 2 actress Sharvari Wagh breaks silence on dating rumours with Sunny Kaushal, check out

