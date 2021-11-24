  • Facebook
    Sara Ali Khan slays in white, Ahan Shetty and more rock in black today [PHOTOS]

    First Published Nov 24, 2021, 6:48 PM IST
    Sara Ali Khan, Ahan Shetty and more were spotted in Mumbai today. Here is what they wore. Check out the exclusive photos here. Read the article to know about your favourite celebrities professional and personal life.
     

    It looks like Sara Ali Khan loves wearing Indian outfits. First, it was on Dhanteras, 2021, that the actress had worn a pretty suit. Her playful blend for Indian outfits leaves the fashion police stunned. Her wardrobe is all about breezy style. Today she was seen wearing a crisp white kurta at the trailer launch event of Atrangi Re that has been creating a lot of noise on social media.

    Tara Sutaria looked a vision in white as she was sported at the airport. For sure, she is a certified stunner.

    Rap singer Raja Kumari was spotted at the Mumbai airport. She is known for her songs like Wakhra Song (Judgementall Hai Kya; 2019) and Husn Parcham (Zero; 2018).

    Singer Adnan Sami recently won Padma Shri at a special ceremony conducted at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The award was bestowed to them by the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind. For the unversed, Padma Shri is the fourth-highest civilian award. He was spotted with his family at the airport, today.
     

    Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty will be making his Bollywood debut with Tadap. The movie has been directed by Milan Luthria. Ahan will be seen opposite Tara Sutaria. The film is all set to release on December 3. Today the actor was spotted with his family at the airport. The actor will play the role of Ishana in Tadap, which is the remake of RX 100. For the film, the actor had to gain 11 kgs as the director wanted the actor to be physically fit for the role of Ahan.

    Kriti Sanon looked hot in a black leather jacket. Her winter fashion is totally on point. What do you feel?

    Mrunal will be next seen in Jersey opposite Shahid Kapoor. She was appreciated for her role in Dhamaka.

