Image Credit : instagram

Devoted Family Man and Advocate of Conscious Parenting

After divorcing Karisma, Sunjay married model and entrepreneur Priya Sachdev in 2017. The couple had a son named Azarias and also raised Priya’s daughter from her previous marriage, Safira. In an earlier interview with the YouTube channel Indian Silicon Valley, Sunjay had shared that he and Priya were attending parenting coaching sessions to improve their approach to raising their children. He believed it was essential for their blended family to remain united and function harmoniously. He admitted that while managing a blended family wasn’t always easy, they had built a support system rooted in love and cooperation. He also expressed his wish for this harmony to continue even beyond his and Priya’s lifetime.