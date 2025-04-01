Lifestyle
Sonam Kapoor is looking very lovely in copper brown lipstick. You can take this color shade on ethnic outfits. You can apply matte or glossy lipstick of your choice.
You can apply nude lipstick with subtle makeup or natural makeup. You can apply lip balm to give a slight glossy touch.
Chocolate brown lipstick looks great on fair or dusky girls. Apply a slightly dark liner on the outer side. Apply light brown shade in the middle.
Blood red lipstick also looks very beautiful on fair girls. You can steal the show by pairing this type of lipstick with glossy or subtle makeup.
You can choose peach colored lipstick with western or Indian outfits. However, you can keep this shade in your makeup box for special occasions instead of regular use.
Always take good quality lipstick. Because if you apply poor quality lipstick, it can spoil your lips. Be sure to apply lip balm before applying lipstick.
