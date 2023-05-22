Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sohini Sarkar SEXY gallery: Actress sizzles in bodycon dresses flaunting assets, curves

    First Published May 22, 2023, 12:49 PM IST

    Sohini Sarkar is not just known for her critically acclaimed performances in films and web series but also for her bold sartorial choices that often makes it to the headlines. Let's look at some bomb pictures from her Instagram gallery that made her fans go crazy !

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Currently, Sohini Sarkar is one of Tollyganj's most well-liked women. With her acting abilities, this actress has achieved considerable fame. Sohini is powerfully working in all mediums, whether it is small screen, big screen, or online series. She is also a fairly well-liked actress among fans due to her beauty. 
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sohini Sarkar sets the tone in this deep cut dress, flauning her scintillating cleavage and her assets, letting her hair loose. 

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In yet another picture, whereshe wears a desi red outfit, she shows off her cleavage, giving her fans a sneak peek into her treasured assets. 

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In this floral dress with spark in her eyes, Sarkar boldly flaunts her cleavage, making her fans go crazy like never before.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Looking a perfect water baby, Sohini Sarkar looks sexy and seductive in this multi-coloured swimsuit that she dons inside the pool!

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In this blue corset top that she pairs with bronze coloured earrings and nude make up, the actress flaunts her assets like an absolute goddess. 

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Red sizzling dress, red lipstick and some heavy red jewellery to finish the look. Sarkar looks a complete glambomb in this cleavage flaunting red dress, setting major fashionista goals.

