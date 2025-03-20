user
Sikandar Release Date OUT: Salman Khan's action-thriller set to hit theaters on THIS date; check

Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' is creating a buzz. Details about the film's release date, runtime, budget, and trailer release have been revealed. The film is directed by AR Murugadoss.

Published: Mar 20, 2025, 9:35 AM IST

Salman Khan's most awaited film of the year, 'Sikandar,' is the talk of the town. It was recently revealed that the film will be released worldwide in theaters on March 30, coinciding with Eid, instead of April 10. Meanwhile, some information about the film 'Sikandar' has surfaced, which has doubled the excitement of Salman's fans. According to reports, director AR Murugadoss has revealed details about the film's trailer, runtime, budget, and story. It is being said that the film will soon be sent to the CBFC for certification. Meanwhile, trade analysts have also estimated that 'Sikandar' will do business of around 60 crores at the box office on its opening day.

10 Days Left for Sikandar's Release

There are 10 days left for the release of Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar,' meaning the film is releasing on March 30. The film's impressive teaser has already been released. Also, 3 songs from the movie have been revealed so far. In these songs, the romantic chemistry between Salman and Rashmika Mandanna is seen. Also, Salman's amazing dance moves have been well-liked by the fans. Not only this, 'Sikandar' has been described as the most awaited film of this year, i.e., 2025, on IMDb.

When Will Sikandar's Trailer Come Out and What is the Story?

Director AR Murugadoss has revealed the runtime of the film 'Sikandar.' He said that the film is 2 hours and 20 minutes long. The first part is 1 hour and 15 minutes, and the film will be 1 hour and 5 minutes after the interval. However, he has not given a confirmed date for the trailer release, but it is being said that the trailer is ready and it can be revealed on March 22 or 23. The director said that 'Sikandar' is not a film for the common man but a movie that people will like to watch again and again. Giving a hint about the story of the film, he said that it is a story of husband and wife relationship. It shows how families work these days, how couples support each other. It also has some surprise elements, which the audience will like very much.

Film Sikandar's Advance Booking and Budget

The advance booking of Salman Khan's film 'Sikandar' will start with the release of the trailer. The budget of this movie by producer Sajid Nadiadwala is 200 crores. Along with Salman in this action-packed film are Rashmika Mandanna, Kajal Aggarwal, Sathyaraj, Sharman Joshi, Prateik Babbar, and Anjini Dhawan.

