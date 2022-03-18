Showing cleavage, Urfi Javed wears front open and backless kurta for Holi 2022

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    A completely backless kurta with a front cut, Urfi javed oozled out hotness in her Holi attire. She was however trolled by the social media users.

    Stars from the entertainment industry across India celebrated the festival of Holi on Friday. Urfi Javed was not behind in the celebrations and wished her social media fam a joyous and colourful Holi. But more than her wishes, it is her attire that has stayed with her fans and followers, yet again. Urfi Javed wore a traditional outfit but with her patent style of flaunting her cleavage and back. The actor looked ultra hot and bold in the white kurta and red churidar and dupatta that are the typical to the festival of colours.

    Urfi Javed shared a video of hers on her social media, wishing her Instagram family a very Happy Holi.
    To watch the video, click here.

    The actor, who rose to fame for her bold fashion choices, went a step further with her traditional attire as well.

    ALSO READ: Patriarchal primitive mindset has to change: Urfi Javed

    She wore a white satin tight-fitted backless kurta with an open front. While the kurta was backless right till her hip line, the cut at the front gave a clear view of her cleavage.

    Urfi Javed wore the kurta with a red churidar and a chiffon dupatta to complete her outfit. The red and white combination that she chose to wear is basically the colours most associated with the festival of Holi.

    With her hair tied in a neat bun, Urfi Javed was vibing much in the video, splashing gulal over the camera’s lens.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed’s metallic see-through dress has got the temperature soaring

    In the video, at first Urfi Javed showed off her back before twirling and flaunting her front. As she turned to the camera, Urfi gave a stunning view of herself while flaunting her cleavage.

    The actor is known to make bold fashion statements. She has often shared pictures of herself in bikinis, cutout dressed and pantsuits. While Urfi Javed may not fear people’s judgement of her clothes, she has often been trolled for it. Her Holi attire was also trolled by many social media users who left mean comments on her post.

