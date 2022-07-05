Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram Hacked? Suspicious activity is happening; check this out

Fans discovered suspicious behaviour on Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Instagram. A couple of her followers spotted an odd message, which sparked rumours that her account has been hacked.

On Monday night, July 04, Samantha Ruth Prabhu's most recent Instagram behaviour caught people's attention. On her social media page, where she often posts images and videos of her professional and personal life, the actress had a post that did not appear to have been made by her. As soon as they saw the tweet, some fans posted a copy and enquired as to whether her account had been hacked.

“Due to a technical glitch, a post on Instagram got erroneously cross-posted on Samantha’s account. Fortunately, Samantha’s manager Seshanka Binesh dived into the damage control way and clarified that there was a ‘technical glitch’ that led to the cross-posting on her account. We are working on the case and shall escalate the same with team Instagram. Apologies for any confusion cased on the same," she wrote in an Instagram Story.



Samantha is now enjoying Oh! Baby's third anniversary. Samantha, Lakshmi, and Naga Shaurya acted in the movie. The movie, which B. V. Nandini Reddy directed, debuted to strong critical reception and box office earnings. Samantha uploaded the movie poster with the "absolute favourite" sticker on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday. Samantha had also briefly posted the tale on her Instagram page.



Samantha, meantime, has a fantastic filmography. The actress is presently engaged in production on her upcoming film, named "Kushi." There is also Vijay Deverakonda in this romance drama. This year, it will be released in theatres on December 23 in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. In addition, Samantha will appear in Yashoda with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Unni Mukundan. This year's August 12 release date for the movie.