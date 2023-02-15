Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunts assets in red-hot lace bodysuit; celebrates self-love

    First Published Feb 15, 2023, 8:05 PM IST

    On Valentine's Day, Argentinean model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara sent a message of self-love to her Instagram followers as she stunned in red-hot intimate lace bodysuit.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Argentinean model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who hit the headlines last year following her divorce from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi, has stunned her Instagram followers with her latest post. On Valentine's Day, the mother of five shared photos and video of herself in a red-hot intimate lace bodysuit as she flaunted her voluptuous body.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: 6 times Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunted her curves in lace bikinis

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics collection, flaunted her figure as she sported a red lace intimate bodysuit that showed off her cleavage and well-toned legs. The Argentine shared selfie photos and a video of her Valentine's Day look and sent a message of self-love to her followers.

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    "Everyone's first love should be their own. Happy day to all those who feel, felt or are preparing to feel love again, never forgetting that the most important is your own," wrote Mauro Icard's former wife, Wanda Nara, in the post's caption.

    Also see: SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara poses half-naked; raises temperatures wearing just a thong

    Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram

    Several fans posted a red heart emoticon in the comments section, while Wanda Nara haters trolled her for her message. "Self-love with 15 filters and 5 lbs of makeup. Stop giving advice and don't put it into practice," wrote one user, while another added, "Self-love says Wanda and uses all Photoshop. Hypocrisy in the end."

    WATCH: Wanda Nara flaunts hot body in red lace bodysuit

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios
    -->

    RELATED STORIES

    Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS video is out, Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh got 'coaxed' to show abs vma

    Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS video is out, Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh got 'coaxed' to show abs

    After Aditya Chopra's interview in The Romantics, Karan Johar pens sweet note for best friend; know details vma

    After Aditya Chopra's interview in The Romantics, Karan Johar pens sweet note for best friend; know details

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals deets on perfecting his stammer in Darr vma

    Shah Rukh Khan reveals deets on perfecting his stammer in Darr

    Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani: Actress' desire to fight her own case wins hearts vma

    Rakhi Sawant vs Adil Khan Durrani: Actress' desire to fight her own case wins hearts

    Rishab Shetty wins the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for Kantara, read more details

    Rishab Shetty wins the coveted Dadasaheb Phalke award for Kantara, read more details

    Recent Stories

    Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS video is out, Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh got 'coaxed' to show abs vma

    Jhoome Jo Pathaan BTS video is out, Siddharth Anand reveals Shah Rukh got 'coaxed' to show abs

    football Sergio Ramos trolled after PSG star shoves photographer following Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich snt

    Sergio Ramos trolled after PSG star shoves photographer following Champions League defeat to Bayern Munich

    Microsoft finally pulls the plug on Internet Explorer users to now switch to Edge gcw

    Microsoft finally pulls the plug on Internet Explorer, users to switch now to Edge

    IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 114 posts to commence from February 21; know age limit, form fees - adt

    IDBI SO Recruitment 2023: Registration for 114 posts to commence from February 21; know age limit, form fees

    5 tips you should keep in mind while handling exam pressure gcw

    5 tips you should keep in mind while handling exam pressure

    Recent Videos

    Aero India 2023: Garuda Aerospace CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash speaks to Asianet News

    Aero India 2023: 'The Game of Drones has begun...'

    Video Icon
    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Aero India 2023: A 'Made in India' jet suit for India's armed forces

    Video Icon
    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat AJR

    World Radio Day: Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik creates sand art honouring PM Modi's Mann ki Baat

    Video Icon
    Watch Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Aero India 2023: 'Made in India' TAPAS UAV in action

    Video Icon
    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    PM Modi attacks Cong, says HAL was used to instigate people and target his govt

    Video Icon