SEXY Pictures: Mauro Icardi's ex-wife Wanda Nara flaunts assets in red-hot lace bodysuit; celebrates self-love
On Valentine's Day, Argentinean model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara sent a message of self-love to her Instagram followers as she stunned in red-hot intimate lace bodysuit.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
Argentinean model and entrepreneur Wanda Nara, who hit the headlines last year following her divorce from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) loanee Mauro Icardi, has stunned her Instagram followers with her latest post. On Valentine's Day, the mother of five shared photos and video of herself in a red-hot intimate lace bodysuit as she flaunted her voluptuous body.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
Wanda Nara, who owns a swimwear, sportswear and cosmetics collection, flaunted her figure as she sported a red lace intimate bodysuit that showed off her cleavage and well-toned legs. The Argentine shared selfie photos and a video of her Valentine's Day look and sent a message of self-love to her followers.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
"Everyone's first love should be their own. Happy day to all those who feel, felt or are preparing to feel love again, never forgetting that the most important is your own," wrote Mauro Icard's former wife, Wanda Nara, in the post's caption.
Image Credit: Wanda Nara Instagram
Several fans posted a red heart emoticon in the comments section, while Wanda Nara haters trolled her for her message. "Self-love with 15 filters and 5 lbs of makeup. Stop giving advice and don't put it into practice," wrote one user, while another added, "Self-love says Wanda and uses all Photoshop. Hypocrisy in the end."